Tesla gives sneak peak at updated model set to hit market in fall — here are the details

Tesla is giving a sneak peek at its newest electric vehicle, which is due to hit the market in the fall. According to Teslarati, Tesla announced the new Model Y L on its Weibo page in China. The images show the Y is stylized on the vehicle.

The China Ministry of Industry and Information Technology listing indicates the car will be bigger than the latest Model Y EV. The newest Model Y is "4,797 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, and 1,624 mm high, with a wheelbase of 2,890 mm," per Teslarati. That's compared to the Model Y L, which is 4,976 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, 1,668 mm high, and has a wheelbase of 3,040 mm. The bigger car also allows for six seats.

The Model Y L comes equipped with a dual motor and "peak power outputs of 142 kW and 198 kW for the front and rear motors," per the publication. The batteries are listed as being supplied by LG Energy Solution.

No price has been released, but it's expected to cost about 400,000 yuan ($55,764). It is also unknown if the U.S. and German gigafactories will produce the vehicle.

The announcement of a new Tesla model comes amid a tough year for the electric vehicle company. According to CNBC, Tesla's net income fell 71% in the first quarter of 2025. Some consumers were unhappy with Tesla CEO Elon Musk's involvement in the current political administration, and they voted with their wallets. Increased competition in the lucrative EV market has also made a dent in Tesla's market share.

Despite the company's turmoil, the increasing variety of EVs available to consumers makes it easier and more affordable to switch to an EV. If you do, you could save up to $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance.

EVs are also better for the environment, as a study conducted by a UC Berkeley professor indicates. The professor set up 57 sensors in the San Francisco Bay Area that tracked polluting gases. It found that the toxic gases decreased by 1.8% annually. Imagine how much that number will grow as more people switch to EVs.

