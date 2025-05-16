Terrifying video shows aftermath of high-speed crash between Tesla and cargo truck: 'Wow'

A highway collision is every driver's and passenger's worst nightmare. A fender-bender is one thing, but a high-speed crash can be deadly. That's what happened to a driver of the new Tesla Model Y in China — except this story ends in an unexpected way.

As reported by Teslarati, Aaron Li, a Tesla fan, posted the shocking video on X. "A truck struck it from the side-rear at high speed, but the Tesla driver was unharmed," Li wrote.

The new Model Y is very sturdy.

A truck struck it from the side-rear at high speed, but the Tesla driver was unharmed. pic.twitter.com/kXNsH9HH2D — Aaron Li (@boolusilan) May 4, 2025

The car's TeslaCam captured the footage and shows a cargo truck barreling toward the Tesla from behind. It doesn't slow down and slams into the back corner of the Model Y, sending itself spinning across lanes into another truck. Debris litters the highway as the truck comes to a stop.

But the Tesla? It stayed upright, with its cabin almost entirely intact. The video ends with the passengers standing beside the car, seemingly uninjured.

Tesla's Model Y includes advanced active safety systems such as blind-spot monitoring and automatic emergency braking, but what likely saved these lives is the structural design. The vehicle's stiff body structure absorbs impact forces, while strategically placed airbags protect passengers from every angle.

While Tesla has dealt with a lot of negative press lately, including government safety investigations over the Full Self-Driving feature, this crash highlights one of the biggest reasons many consider electric vehicles such as Teslas — safety. For drivers and passengers alike, it's reassuring to know a vehicle is built to protect them when it matters most.

Stories like this one could help Tesla in the face of the automaker's current dip in sales. The company reported a 9% drop in global vehicle deliveries in the first quarter of 2025, its first year-over-year decline since the pandemic, per Reuters, and has been facing public protests over CEO Elon Musk's political activity.

As Tesla continues to lower prices and other manufacturers challenge the company's reign in the EV space, more drivers may feel encouraged to switch to electric vehicles. That shift doesn't just benefit consumers; it also helps the environment by reducing harmful pollution that comes from gas-powered vehicles.

EV owners can also further reduce pollution while also increasing their savings by installing solar panels at home, which makes fueling up far cheaper than relying on public chargers or the power grid. EnergySage is among the companies making solar easier than ever, with free tools to help you compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on an installation.

Viewers of Li's video on X were quick to praise the Model Y's performance.

"Wow, just shows again how sturdy and safe Tesla cars are!" one commented.

Another wrote: "The car's a tank. Glad everyone's okay."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.