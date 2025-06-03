Tesla defies national slump with breakout success in key market: 'Actual car buyers ... make rational choices'

Despite consistent news about Tesla's declining sales overall, the EV brand's Model Y and Model 3 rank first and third among the best-selling cars in California, respectively.

As Clean Technica reported, these two Tesla mass-market models are still topping California's automobile sales charts.

According to a California New Car Dealers Association report, the Model Y was the best-selling automobile in the state during the first quarter of 2025. Model Ys saw more sales in Q1 2025 than any other vehicle in California, EV or gas-powered. Over 22,000 Model Ys were sold in California during the first three months of the year.

Instead of taking second place like it previously did, the Model 3 took third, with approximately 14,000 new cars sold in Q1 2025. The Toyota RAV4 took second place, squeezing between the two Tesla models with over 16,000 sales.

This news is encouraging because more EVs on the road means cleaner air and less planet-overheating pollution.

Despite the Tesla controversies surrounding lawsuits, safety, and political affiliations, drivers still recognize the many benefits of EV ownership.

EVs made by Tesla and other automakers have a competitive edge over traditional vehicles that run on dirty energy. You can save substantial money on gas and maintenance by driving an EV while reducing your personal pollution output since they produce no tailpipe exhaust.

Drivers have been noticing the costs of EVs dropping lately, especially with the surge of the used EV market and more affordable battery technology.

EV drivers can save even more on their daily driving habits by installing solar panels to charge at home rather than paying for public charging stations or relying on the grid. Better yet, by using EnergySage's free comparison tool, you could save up to $10,000 on solar installation costs by comparing local installer quotes.

Also notable from the CNCDA report is that over half of the sales of the 11th-best-selling vehicle, the Chevrolet Equinox, were EVs.

Drivers are encouraged by this EV sales momentum and shared their opinions in the comment section of Clean Technica's article.

One person wrote: "The objective and subjective advantages of EVs are so compelling that people are recognizing, past the anti-EV propaganda and other social brainwashing, the lower TCO [total cost of ownership], the reduced maintenance, the superior driving experience, the convenience of charging at home for those who can, the quietness, etc."

"Maybe, just maybe, actual car buyers, when it comes to it, make rational choices," someone else commented.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.