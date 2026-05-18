Tesla ends Model S and Model X production as factory pivots to Optimus robots

Tesla has built its last Model S sedan and Model X SUV, ending the run of two vehicles that helped turn electric cars from niche purchases into mainstream vehicles.

The move closes a major chapter for the automaker as the company looks increasingly toward robotics.

The last Model S & the last Model X have been produced at Fremont Factory



14 years of history for Model S, 11 years for Model X



🫡 pic.twitter.com/5sSscIe1f3 — Tesla (@Tesla) May 10, 2026

According to a report from Autoblog.com, Tesla made the announcement on social media alongside a photo of the last Model S and Model X built at its Fremont, California, factory. The announcement marks the end of the two vehicles that were key to the company's early growth and to wider EV adoption.

The Model S entered production in 2012 with a starting price of roughly $60,000. Early versions had roughly 265 miles of range and a large touchscreen that made the car feel dramatically different from most gas-powered sedans at the time. Tesla later added Autopilot, improved efficiency, and pushed range as high as 410 miles for the 2026 model year.

The Model X followed in 2015 as a three-row SUV with unique "Falcon Wing" doors and up to seven seats, Autoblog noted. While it traded some efficiency for size, its 2026 models eventually offered 352 miles of range. Combined, the two models sold about 750,000 units.

The Model S and Model X helped prove that EVs could offer long range and strong performance while still delivering the practicality and design appeal for everyday families.

While this move marks the end of two once-flagship models, it also highlights how far the EV market has come. Today, drivers have access to a wider range of electric vehicles offering impressive performance, longer range, and lower price points than ever before.

In the high-end EV market, the shift could open more space for rivals such as Lucid, Rivian and Cadillac, Autoblog noted.

As the Model S and Model X phase out, parts and service availability could become more limited over time. Current owners can stay ahead by keeping up with routine maintenance and best charging practices.

For anyone considering an EV, the end of these two models does not mean the market is shrinking. There are now far more electric options than when the Model S launched.

The Model S may still be one of the most influential EVs ever built, and the Model X remains one of the clearest symbols of Tesla's early ambition. Even with production ending, their impact on the shift away from gas-powered cars is likely to last.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.