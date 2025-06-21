Tesla sparks buzz after rolling out long-awaited upgrade for one of its most popular models: 'I think it's a good option'

Tesla recently rolled out a long-awaited upgrade for North American Model 3 owners: a new tow package that adds versatility to the popular electric vehicle.

Previously only available in Europe and parts of Asia, this official setup lets drivers haul loads up to 2,200 pounds without turning to aftermarket options that could void the warranty, as Not a Tesla App detailed.

At $1,300, the package includes a high-strength steel tow bar with a two-inch hitch receiver and seven-pin standard electrical connector, one trailer harness, and a tow mode software package.

It's compatible with the 2024+ Rear-Wheel Drive and All-Wheel Drive models but not the Performance version of the Model 3, likely due to its larger rear motor.

With a large towing capacity, Tesla's tow package makes it easier for drivers to bring along small trailers like campers, ATVs, pontoon boats, bikes, or camping gear.

The update could help broaden Tesla's lagging appeal. The company has seen a 13% drop in deliveries for the first quarter this year and is navigating a more competitive EV market with manufacturers like BYD. The added feature could also win over buyers hesitant about switching to electric vehicles that help reduce harmful air pollution.

Reactions online have been positive so far. One Reddit user commented, "I've seen people installing aftermarket hitches which are even worse. So I think it's a good option for those who really need it."

