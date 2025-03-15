Tesla stirs up debate with major change to Model 3 design — here's why it's getting mixed reactions

There are rumors that Tesla is bringing back steering column stalks in the new Model 3, pleasing fanatics and casual drivers alike.

The absence of the basic parts — turn signals and drive controls, as AutoEvolution explained — signaled the company's forward-thinking approach and willingness to go out on a limb, and it also provided a futuristic aesthetic. But it left some people wanting.

The yoke and buttons (as well as center screen controls) that replaced a traditional steering wheel and stalks in the Model X and Model S when they were updated in 2021 raised safety concerns and limited maneuverability. In response to customer feedback, the company kept the signal stalk in the new Model Y and only did away with the drive stalk, according to the report.

"This pivot highlights Tesla's balance between innovation and customer comfort, emphasizing the importance of user experience in automotive design," one outlet noted. "The move underscores the potential for broader adoption of familiar features across other models, showcasing Tesla's commitment to listening and evolving."

AutoEvolution noted this change may be key to ensuring the success of the Model 3. However people feel about it or the company, Tesla has led the EV revolution for years. Other automakers are catching up, though.

As electric vehicle sales continue to rise, Tesla is falling back to the back. In 2024, it still held almost 50% of the U.S. market, but its figure dropped 5.6% from 2023, InsideEVs reported. Honda, General Motors, Hyundai, and Ford showed marked growth.

Tesla may also be in hot water after "it made a suspicious number of rebate requests" as the Canadian government's EV incentive program was running out of money, per Electrek.

The buzz around EVs is helping drivers save money and keeping dangerous polluting gases out of the atmosphere. Gas-powered vehicles release toxic fumes that contribute to human health problems and the rapid warming of the planet. But EVs, especially if they're powered by renewable energy from the sun or wind, significantly lower or even all but eliminate that environmental impact.

Check out this guide if you're considering making your next car an EV — Tesla or otherwise.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.