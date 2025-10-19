Tesla raises eyebrows after making concerning changes to popular model: 'Creating an annoyance'

Tesla's new base Model 3 has drawn mixed reactions from consumers after reports claimed it includes manual side mirrors and fewer features — changes that some say don't justify the lower $40,000 price tag.

One article has sparked debates online, highlighting growing confusion over what buyers can expect from entry-level electric vehicles and potentially affecting both consumer trust and EV adoption.

What's happening?

According to The Drive, the "Standard" trim of the 2025 Tesla Model 3 offers a lower price but removes several features typically standard in modern EVs. The model reportedly drops rear-seat heating, ambient lighting, AM/FM radio, leather seats, and faster charging speeds, among other conveniences.

While some reductions make sense for a cost cut, reports of manually adjustable side mirrors sparked widespread debate. The Drive noted that this version is the only new car in the U.S. with manual mirrors.

"The mechanisms don't cost that much, so this smells of creating an annoyance to push people to higher trims," one reader commented.

"The new mirrors aren't manually adjusted, they are only manually folding," another reader pushed back. This highlighted how mixed information online can quickly fuel confusion.

Why is this concerning?

Scaling back features might help Tesla reach new price points, but inconsistent information about what's included can mislead consumers and create frustration at a time when affordable EVs are already limited.

In 2024, only a handful of models were priced under $30,000, according to the Global EV Outlook. When lower-cost options are limited and information about features is unclear, overall EV growth could stall.

EVs produce 73% fewer heat-trapping gases compared to their gasoline counterparts, per the International Council on Clean Transportation, but confusion over features due to inaccurate reports could discourage potential buyers from making the switch.

What's being done about it?

Tesla hasn't issued a response to the claims about removed features. For now, consumers planning to make their next car an EV can make informed choices by checking official manufacturer websites and reviewing verified specifications. Clear, fact-checked information helps prevent confusion and ensures buyers understand what they are getting.

Beyond individual decisions, advocating for transparency in EV marketing and broader incentives for entry-level models can help ensure electric mobility remains both accessible and sustainable — a win for consumers and the planet alike.

