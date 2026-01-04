Tesla signals major price hike for its vehicles: 'It's never worked'

"Threatening to increase prices when sales are down just incurs more losses."

Tesla is planning to change its monthly lease pricing for the new year, which could put a big dent in customers' wallets.

What's happening?

According to Electrek, Tesla announced it planned to raise lease prices again at the end of 2025, after slashing the cost of a leased EV to try to boost sales in Q4.

However, prices are expected to make a big leap after Dec. 26 and into the new year, which could make folks interested in leasing a Tesla balk a bit.

The Model 3 Premium with Rear Wheel Drive will see a price jump from $299 a month with $1,500 down to $499 a month with $3,000 down, a 67% increase, while the Model 3 all-wheel drive and Performance models will see increases of 22% and 7%, respectively.

The Model Y will see increases of 22% and 35% for the rear and all-wheel drive models, while the Cybertruck will see a price jump of 16%.

Why are Tesla's price increases significant?

Tesla has had an absolutely brutal year of sales across the board in 2025.

Their numbers have been down in virtually every major market, including China, Europe, and the United States, for basically the entire year.

On top of that, California's DMV has considered suspending the company's license to sell cars in the state in a dispute related to its autopilot self-driving feature.

In other words, the company was in dire need of something to boost sales numbers down the stretch this year, and to paint a rosier picture for investors.

Bumping the price back up to a level where the company turns a profit on each leased vehicle likely means that any increase in sales will also disappear.

"Tesla pulls this all the time, and it's never worked for them," one Electrek commenter said.

"Threatening to increase prices when sales are down just incurs more losses. But I'm sure Elon knows what he's doing. No doubt the robots will save the day any moment now."

What's being done about Tesla's flagging sales?

It's unclear what will help to slow Tesla's sales slide.

The company released cheaper versions of the Model 3 and Model Y this year, but it did little to stem the tide.

Some analysts believe that releasing an entirely new model, which Tesla hasn't done since the ill-fated Cybertruck, could help to boost their long-term prospects.

However, the only new vehicle the company is slated to produce is the Cybercab, and it's unclear when that model will actually be released.

Currently, investors just have to hope that Elon Musk's focus on AI and robotics will help with the company's issues.

