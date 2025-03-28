Elon Musk wages legal battle to ensure more Tesla cars hit the market: 'It is no coincidence'

Electric vehicles are often hailed as the future of cleaner, more affordable transportation — but in certain places, getting one isn't as easy. In Wisconsin, Tesla buyers currently have to leave the state just to pick up their cars, thanks to a decades-old law that bans manufacturers from selling directly to consumers.

Now, Tesla CEO Elon Musk is fighting that law — in more ways than one.

What's happening?

Tesla and Musk are making waves in Wisconsin — and not just for building electric vehicles. Musk has poured over $20 million into the state's upcoming Supreme Court election, backing conservative candidate Brad Schimel just days after Tesla filed a lawsuit challenging Wisconsin's ban on direct-to-consumer car sales.

Under the current law, Tesla buyers in the state have to travel to neighboring states like Illinois or Minnesota to pick up their vehicles — an added hassle that could slow the adoption of cleaner transportation.

The lawsuit aims to overturn that law, which Musk has clashed with in other states for years. The desire to change the law to match that of most other states is more than understandable, though what's raising eyebrows on the other side of the election is the timing of his political spending. Liberal candidate Susan Crawford called it out during a debate, saying, "It is no coincidence that Elon Musk started spending that money within days of Tesla filing a lawsuit."

Why is this important?

This case isn't just about business — it's about access. Tesla's push to overturn dealership laws could make electric vehicles more accessible to Wisconsin residents. Right now, extra travel and red tape can make EV ownership more complicated, especially for rural or budget-conscious consumers.

But if Musk's political spending helps sway the court, it could set a concerning precedent. Big money influencing judicial races doesn't just raise ethical questions – it could impact the long-term perception of how and why we're transitioning away from gas-powered vehicles. If Tesla's legal efforts fail or stall, Wisconsin might stay behind in EV access, slowing down the state's shift to cleaner, less polluting transportation.

We've witnessed red flags from Tesla before — from abrupt price hikes to workplace safety complaints. If you're considering buying an EV, knowing where and how you actually get your car matters.

What's being done about it?

Tesla has seen success elsewhere. In Delaware, a 2023 court ruling cleared the way for direct sales. And in Michigan — home to legacy automakers — Tesla won a similar legal battle in 2020. These wins show that change is possible, especially when consumer convenience and cleaner air are on the line.

In the meantime, EV-curious Wisconsinites can still shop online, and many opt for delivery or pickup out of state.

There are also other alternatives that can help make your next car an EV, and the switch is worthwhile — as 92% of EV drivers say they'll never go back to gas, with many citing never having to go to a gas station again while being able to charge from home, saving money and pollution in the process. As always, it's critical to make sound and informed choices that can allow you to help yourself while helping the planet in the long run.

