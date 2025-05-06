New data reveals Tesla's unexpected dominance in shrinking EV market: 'There are few homegrown EV options'

"In some cases, people who want to buy EVs reluctantly choose imports."

Amid widespread controversy surrounding Tesla, new data shows that sales for the electric vehicle automaker have actually grown in Japan.

The Japan Automobile Importers Association reported a 56% yearly increase in first-quarter sales in 2025 for vehicles categorized as "others." According to Nikkei Asia, Tesla accounts for most of the vehicles in that category.

Despite Japan's overall EV market declining by 33%, imported EV sales are on the rise. In fact, imports account for about 75% of overall EV sales in Japan, according to Teslarati. The publication said the introduction of the new Model Y and various incentives may be impacting the spike in vehicle demand.

There's also the added financial benefit for EV drivers. Drivers can save around $1,500 a year on gas and maintenance by switching to the more planet-friendly upgrade. Electric cars produce zero tailpipe pollution and generally have a smaller carbon footprint over their lifetimes than gas-powered cars, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Data from Japan showed that EV sales for all Japanese brands combined were less than Tesla during Q1. S&P global analyst Yoshiaki Kawano mentioned that Japanese automakers don't offer many EV options for local consumers, which pushes them toward other eco-friendly brands.

"There are few homegrown EV options, so in some cases people who want to buy EVs reluctantly choose imports," Kawano said.

Teslarati commenters agreed that the EV market in Japan could use some upgrades. "EV market in Japan is tiny," one wrote.

While demand for Tesla vehicles is up in Japan, the automaker is facing significant challenges elsewhere. Tesla revealed plunging profits in Q1, announcing that revenue dipped 9% and auto revenue dropped 20%. In addition, the automaker's net income was down 71% from last year.

According to CNN, Tesla CEO Elon Musk told investors he would scale back his role with the Department of Government Efficiency to focus on the auto company. Musk's political involvement has drawn significant backlash in recent months. Some analysts even called the brand damage "irreversible."

