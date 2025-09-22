Tesla owners irked as major vehicle perk is taken away: 'We had a good run'

Drivers of electric vehicles in California could soon lose one of their biggest perks — access to carpool lanes, even when driving solo, under a new proposal that's sparking debate among commuters and clean transportation advocates.

What's happening?

Tesla and other EV owners in certain states have long enjoyed special privileges, including the ability to use carpool lanes even when driving alone. These perks were originally meant to encourage early adoption of cleaner vehicles, but as more EVs hit the road, several states are phasing out the program.

On the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, one user summed up the mood: "We had a good run… Starting Oct 1st, we can no longer ride solo on HOV lanes."

"RIP, HOV-privilege!" another responded.

Other commenters chimed in with disappointment, noting how valuable the benefit had been for commuting.

"Yeah. Sucks. Loved it here in GA," one Georgia driver wrote.

Meanwhile, Tesla owners in Texas said they had been hoping such a program would expand to them, only to see it vanish elsewhere.

Why is this loss important?

For Tesla drivers, losing HOV access means longer commute times, less incentive for EV ownership, and potentially higher overall traffic congestion. More broadly, the change could also impact the rate of EV adoption. Making EVs less convenient — on top of their sometimes higher upfront costs — could discourage some drivers from switching away from gas-powered cars.

This isn't the first challenge Tesla customers have faced. Rising sticker prices on popular Tesla models have made EVs harder to afford for many consumers, while inconsistent delivery timelines have left some buyers frustrated.

What's being done about it?

Some states are exploring updated incentive programs that focus on broader sustainability efforts rather than carpool lane perks. For example, rebates, tax credits, and expanded public charging infrastructure are helping make EV ownership more attractive and practical. At the same time, carpool lanes are returning to their original purpose: reducing the number of vehicles on the road by encouraging true ride-sharing.

For drivers who are considering an EV purchase, the loss of this specific perk doesn't erase the other benefits. EVs still help reduce tailpipe emissions and cut fuel costs, and they qualify for a range of federal and state-level incentives.

Even if the end of HOV access feels like a step backward for some Tesla fans, the larger transition to cleaner vehicles — and the infrastructure to support them — is still moving forward.

