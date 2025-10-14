Drone footage of Tesla plant reveals surprising hint about future plans: 'Off the charts'

The company has experienced a significant dropoff in car sales throughout most of 2025.

Tesla is turning heads at its Texas-based Gigafactory with the supercharged production of the Model Y.

As reported by Teslarati, the electric vehicle manufacturer is showing no signs of slowing down as it appears to crank up vehicle production at its Austin facility. According to longtime Tesla fan and drone operator Joe Tegtmeyer (@JoeTegtmeyer), Tesla is moving vehicles at a pace that the company has just not seen in 2025.

In a post on X, Tegtmeyer shared drone footage that showcased a particularly busy afternoon at the Texas factory.

Hundred and hundreds of @Tesla cars going to customers at Giga Texas today as part of a huge end of quarter event! Still a few hours left until midnight! pic.twitter.com/NVoBZEhDMV — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) September 30, 2025

"Hundred[s] and hundreds of Tesla cars going to customers at Giga Texas today as part of a huge end of quarter event! Still a few hours left until midnight!" wrote Tegtmeyer.

In a follow-up post, Tegtmeyer offered up a few aerial shots of the facility, capturing the sheer number of vehicles ready for pickup. "Production & new vehicle inventory is off the charts at Giga Texas, with a full overflow lot on the E side in addition to a full & overflowing W outbound lot!" added Tegtmeyer.

Tegtmeyer's account was seemingly backed up by one enthusiastic commenter on Teslarati. The user shared their own experience while visiting the Austin facility.

"I was at GigaTexas on the 27 SEPT, for the factory tour and to pick up my Cyberbeast (ended up picking her up the next day due to delays) but I witnessed a sea of Teslas (over 400 vehicles) being delivered to their respective and overwhelmingly ecstatic owners and families members," they wrote.

While vehicle production and deliveries may be ramping up in Texas, the company has experienced a significant drop-off in car sales throughout most of 2025. Tesla has reported struggles in many key automotive markets across the globe. In Europe, the company has faced an increase in competition from rival EV manufacturers.

This is because more drivers are making the switch to EVs than ever before. Thanks to zero tailpipe pollution, reduced noise pollution, and greater energy efficiency compared to gas-powered cars, EVs are helping lead the way in reducing reliance on planet-heating dirty energy sources like gas, oil, and coal.

