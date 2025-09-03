  • Business Business

Tesla customer alleges Elon Musk is avoiding responsibility concerning full self-driving feature: 'Time for a class-action lawsuit'

"It doesn't matter that it's not ready six years later."

by Zachary Ehrmann
Tesla owners are facing mounting frustration as the company denies refunds for its Full Self-Driving feature — even when customers' vehicles lack the hardware needed to support the promised technology. One Reddit user's six-year journey seeking a $6,400 refund underscores growing consumer dissatisfaction with Tesla's unfulfilled autonomous driving promises. 

What's happening?

The Redditor purchased a Tesla Model 3 in December 2018 and paid $6,400 for the Full Self-Driving package the next fall, expecting autonomous capabilities to be released soon thereafter. Six years later, the feature remains unavailable, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk has admitted the car lacks compatible hardware, according to the poster. 

After multiple failed attempts to reach customer service and a 25-minute hold that ended in a disconnection, Tesla denied the refund request. The original poster noted that, "It doesn't matter that it's not ready six years later. It doesn't matter that they said the hardware would be upgraded free if needed."

"Time for a class-action lawsuit," one Redditor said in reply.

And that's just what happened, as a federal judge recently certified a class-action lawsuit against Tesla, per Electrek, finding the company likely misled consumers about its self-driving capabilities with false advertising. The case covers California drivers who purchased FSD packages between 2016 and 2024.

Why is this important?

Tesla's refusal to provide refunds directly impacts customers who paid thousands for unfulfilled technology. The company has been selling its FSD package for nearly a decade, claiming it would deliver unsupervised self-driving capability, but has yet to deliver. This could also make electric vehicle ownership less accessible by eroding consumer trust about getting what's paid for, potentially slowing adoption of environmentally friendly vehicles. 

Tesla has faced declining sales throughout the year, along with protests and boycotts in response to Musk's political activities, compounding customer relations challenges

What's being done about it?

One Tesla owner successfully obtained a $10,000 refund plus taxes through arbitration after proving the feature couldn't be used as advertised, according to Electrek. The arbiter found Tesla failed to deliver the promised functionality and ordered the company to also pay nearly $8,000 in arbitration fees. 

Multiple class-action lawsuits are now moving forward, with five nationwide Tesla FSD lawsuits being consolidated into one case. 

Many established automakers now provide EVs with proven driver assistance systems and transparent capabilities, helping to reduce air pollution and supporting cleaner transportation with dependable performance.

