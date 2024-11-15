Tesla's unexpected accomplishment highlights major stride in EV production: 'Had to resort to unthinkable measures'

On October 25, Tesla announced that its Fremont Factory GA4 production line completed its one millionth Model Y vehicle. The news is even more amazing considering the unorthodox strategies used to make the GA4 line successful.

Tesla has various high-tech, modern factories, but the Fremont Factory in California was not always one of them. According to Teslarati, this production site was designed for traditional automotive builds, but that didn't stop Tesla from thinking outside the box.

After some necessary creativity and problem-solving, the Fremont Factory GA4 completed its first Model 3 on June 8, 2018. Six years later, the company can brag about building one million Model Y vehicles — Tesla's best-selling car and the world's best-selling vehicle by volume, according to GreenCars.

Tesla used sprung structures to house the additional Model 3 assembly line. Some found the idea of building electric vehicles in what looked like a tent inconceivable, but the Fremont Factory's newest milestone proves this quirky strategy was a success.

So, why did Tesla bother with the Fremont Factory to begin with? Why turn a GM factory built in 1962 into an advanced EV producer? Using this defunct factory to engineer, test, and eventually produce EVs at scale was a more cost-effective and green option than building a new factory.

Today, Tesla has ultra-modern Gigafactories, but the Fremont Factory continues to be a powerhouse in EV production. In 2022, it was the most productive automotive plant in the U.S., according to Teslarati.

The Fremont Factory GA4 line's innovative methods showcase a green mindset, but its immense EV production — one million, to be exact — makes it a force in sustainability. This factory's second life has made EVs more accessible and affordable, encouraging people to use environmentally friendly vehicles. Tesla continues to innovate with Cybertruck updates and solar power to find Earth-friendly solutions.

One online commenter recounted the factory's scrutinized beginnings: "I remember the nonstop online snickering, sneering, and jeering … when the 'tents' were being installed." Another commenter applauded this major achievement: "Well done! Bravo Tesla."

Michael Girard (@mgirard) noted in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Tesla "had to resort to unthinkable measures" to make GA4 successful, beating the odds and expectations.

