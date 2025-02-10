Tesla lands $87 million dollar deal to bring next-gen project online: 'Looks fantastic'

Tesla recently landed a huge energy storage deal in Belgium worth roughly $87 million (85 million euros). According to Teslarati, Tesla will supply Megapack grid-scale batteries with a rating of 75 megawatts and the ability to store 300 megawatt-hours of energy.

The battery energy storage system will be run by clean energy provider Energy Solutions Group, and it will be housed in the tiny village of Harmignies in a former cement factory, which makes the news just that much sweeter.

Cement production accounts for about 8% of the world's carbon pollution, one of the main drivers of the planet's overheating. It causes extreme weather that threatens lives and the global food supply.

BESS projects like this one, on the other hand, help to facilitate the integration of clean energy into the power grid. They also provide backup power to avoid outages as well as reduce reliance on dirty energy sources like gas and coal.

It may be no coincidence that Belgium is also making huge investments in clean energy, especially offshore wind projects in the North Sea. The country is in the process of building Princess Elisabeth Island, an "energy island" to serve as a hub for vast wind farms in the area. Belgium continues to add onshore wind turbines as well.

The announcement of the new project comes just a few months after Belgium's largest BESS project to date in the Wallonia region was energized in October, with 40 Tesla Megapacks and a capacity of 50 megawatts and 100 megawatt-hours, per Teslarati.

According to Tesla, each Megapack unit can store over 3.9 MWh of energy, enough to power roughly 3,600 homes for one hour.

Tesla clearly believes demand for Megapacks will only increase. A Megapack factory that opened in California in 2022 recently produced its 10,000th unit but has the goal of producing 10,000 units a year. Another Megapack factory recently opened in Shanghai with the same goal, per Teslarati.

