Tesla factory workers reveal surprising company directive before upcoming holiday — here's what they're saying

We all love a day or two off from work, but Tesla employees are reportedly starting to raise their eyebrows at the abundance of hourly cuts.

As Business Insider reported, Tesla told workers on Model Y and Cybertruck lines not to come to work during the week of Memorial Day. The publication cited three Tesla employees at the Austin, Texas, factory.

"The workers said their schedules had been increasingly inconsistent since February," Business Insider wrote. "Some said they had been sent home early on multiple occasions."

The long upcoming break is a shock in itself, according to the report, as production lines were running during the same time frame last year. Moreover, the Austin factory has apparently been preventing employees from working overtime.

While electric vehicle sales are high overall, Tesla's are on the decline, so it seems the company's 13% year-over-year drop in deliveries and plummeting stock have something to do with the schedule adjustments.

According to Business Insider, "During the first quarter, Tesla reported it produced nearly 26,000 more EVs than it delivered, even after a drop in production of nearly 100,000 vehicles compared with the previous quarter."

EVs are becoming a more prominent choice for drivers due to their eco-friendliness and cost-effectiveness, as they don't require oil changes, gas refueling, or the frequent maintenance of gas-powered cars.

Drivers who install solar panels can save even more money, as well, since recharging with solar energy can be cheaper than using public charging stations or relying on a grid that still uses dirty fuels, which spew problematic heat-trapping pollution when burned.

For those interested in home solar systems, EnergySage can connect you with trusted advisers and provide free, comparable quotes. You could get up to $10,000 off your system.

Despite all of these perks and the fact that Tesla is widely credited with pioneering the modern EV industry, the automaker has grown into an even more polarizing brand because of CEO Elon Musk's involvement in the U.S. federal government.

As a result, a number of consumers who view driving a Tesla as a political statement have started to explore other options on the EV market, which was already beginning to give Tesla a run for its money as companies like Subaru and Ford are making headway.

Tesla did not respond to Business Insider's request for comment on the situation.

