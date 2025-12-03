Tesla makes surprising donation that could be game changer for first responders: 'It was a real eye-opener'

His first attempt showed him "how not to do it."

Firefighters across Germany are getting rare, hands-on experience with modern electric vehicles after Tesla donated several cars for a new emergency response training program.

The sessions, which began in late November at Tesla's Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg, give first responders the chance to practice dismantling Teslas using spreaders, shears, and saws.

According to a report from Teslarati, the goal is to improve emergency response during EV-related crashes, which require different procedures than accidents involving gas-powered cars.

As part of the training, firefighters discovered how different EV construction can be from that of older vehicles. Tesla's sturdier body panels, which help make the cars among the safest on the road, are also harder to cut through quickly during a rescue.

"It was a real eye-opener," firefighter Martin Haschick said, per Teslarati. His first attempt showed him "how not to do it," noting that he was still using techniques designed for older cars.

Patrick Fath, head of the factory's fire brigade, explained that practicing on real EVs is essential because scrap cars typically used for training don't match the strength or design of today's models.

As more drivers switch to electric cars, in part because EVs are cheaper to power and produce far less air pollution, emergency responders need updated tools and training.

Tesla has made major investments in service, safety, and affordability this year, including price cuts that help customers save money and make lower-pollution vehicles more accessible. But the company is also managing several challenges.

A major shareholder recently cut its Tesla holdings for four straight trading days, according to Investor's Business Daily. The company's stock fell 6.6% on Nov. 13, sliding to its lowest point since September. Meanwhile, its 2025 sales numbers have lagged amid fierce competition from global automakers, especially rising EV makers like BYD.

In November, Tesla recalled more than 10,000 Powerwalls in the U.S. after a series of fires, as reported by Electrek. A similar recall took place in Australia earlier this year.

