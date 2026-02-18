Tesla dashcam captures moment truck driver commits hit-and-run at Disneyland: 'He got caught'

"Sad to see this happen."

Tesla's built-in dashcams got attention online after one captured a hit-and-run — not on a busy road but inside a Disneyland parking garage.

The TikTok, shared by Josh (@jeyoshh), shows a parked SUV suddenly jolting in its space. Moments later, from another angle, a pickup truck rolls slowly past. A final shot reveals clear damage to the parked vehicle's front bumper.

The truck's driver got too close, clipping the parked vehicle, then briefly paused before driving away.

Unluckily for them, the nearby Tesla recorded everything.

Teslas can monitor their surroundings using external cameras — technology designed to deter theft, vandalism, and incidents such as this one. For drivers, that can mean clear evidence for an insurance claim and no dispute about what actually happened.

It's not the first time Tesla footage has documented a crash. In one case, the cameras helped identify a driver who was in a pileup and left the scene — highlighting how built-in recording systems can protect owners in all kinds of situations.

Commenters rallied around the Disneyland victim.

"Poor guy," one wrote. "I hope he got justice."

Another shared, "Sad to see this happen to someone else."

A third added, "He got caught."

This moment highlights a practical benefit of always-on camera systems: accountability. Even low-speed parking lot collisions can turn into expensive problems — and video evidence can make a big difference.

That visibility comes as Tesla shifts its focus. The company's global sales slipped in 2025, and CEO Elon Musk is leaning into artificial intelligence and robotics aspirations. Still, the vehicle technology could push people to adopt clean transportation.

