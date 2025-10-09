US military makes surprising change in plans for Tesla Cybertrucks: 'Would defeat the purpose'

The Tesla Cybertruck is having a really weird month. While U.S. military personnel stationed in Europe are being told they can't import one, another branch of the armed forces is actively trying to get its hands on a couple. The reason? To blow them up.

What's happening?

According to a report from EV, U.S. Forces Customs in Europe and Africa has officially put a stop to personnel bringing the Cybertruck into the EU.

The agency pointed to some big safety issues. Turns out, the truck's "sharp-edged, stiff stainless-steel body" doesn't work with regional rules designed to protect pedestrians and cyclists. Officials added that giving the highly noticeable vehicle special military plates "would defeat the purpose of issuing USAREUR-AF cover plates for force protection."

But here's the twist.

💡Get instant quotes to save hundreds with an EV charger

In the market for a home EV charger? Qmerit makes it easy to get instant quotes on Level 2 charging stations that can save you hundreds of dollars per year. To get an instant estimate, just answer a few questions about your garage and electrical panel. Within a few days, Qmerit will contact you with a final proposal from a certified installer, and their expert electricians make the process a breeze from there. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

At the same time, the U.S. Air Force wants to buy two Cybertrucks to use as targets for "live missile fire testing," as detailed by Fortune. Their reasoning is that the truck's tough exterior, which doesn't take damage like a normal car, might be what U.S. adversaries start driving in the future.

Why is this concerning?

These mixed messages can be confusing for anyone thinking about buying an EV.

The same feature that makes the Cybertruck a durable military target also makes it a potential safety risk on a city street. It's just another challenge for a company already facing hurdles.

Tesla has seen its sales plummet in Europe, with new registrations in Germany and the U.K. dropping by 55% and nearly 60%, respectively, in July. And while some groups like the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are adding donated Cybertrucks to their fleet, the overall public reaction is complicated. This kind of uncertainty doesn't help drivers feel confident about switching to cleaner cars.

What's being done about it?

The good news is that the Cybertruck isn't the only option in town.

The EV market is booming, with great options from other carmakers like Hyundai, Kia, and Ford. Tesla also sells EVs other than Cybertruck. For anyone looking to make the switch, there's a lot of helpful information out there to find the right electric car for you.

Even the Air Force isn't just focused on Tesla, as it's also looking for 31 other vehicles to use for target practice. It's a clear sign that the world of electric vehicles has grown far beyond just one polarizing truck.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







