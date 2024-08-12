  • Business Business

Tesla announces plans to replace some Cybertruck motors with newer parts — here's why

by Juliana Marino
Photo Credit: iStock

Tesla will be upgrading its electric motor for certain Cybertrucks, per an article in Electrek. 

In an effort to offer a more reliable and efficient motor, Tesla has contacted early Cybertruck owners and offered to change their drive units for free. 

While the current drive units are safe to use, the upgraded models provide a "more refined version of the electric motor," according to Electrek. 

Unlike most automakers that release updates each year, Tesla provides its drivers with improvements whenever they are ready for the road. While some electric vehicle experts speculate that the update is fixing a problem Tesla found in the existing drive units, others believe the move is to further optimize the vehicles. 

"This sounds more like Tesla is troubleshooting issues with the current motor," commented one user after reading Electrek's article.

Tesla's Cybertruck surprised experts with its quick popularity in the U.S. According to one report, the Cybertruck topped the electric pickup truck market in just eight months.  

Tesla's upgrade to the drive units will create a smoother riding experience for Cybertruck owners, while also encouraging more drivers to switch to environmentally friendly electric vehicles

By switching to an EV, you can save thousands of dollars on gas and car maintenance. Each year, you can save about $1,500 on fuel and upkeep after purchasing an EV. Some electric vehicles also qualify for a $7,500 tax credit, saving you even more money. 

Although the process of manufacturing EVs requires mining for minerals, the total amount of pollution generated during that manufacturing process is still significantly less than the pollution caused by gas-powered cars. 

According to a report by the Environmental Protection Agency, EVs produce zero tailpipe pollution, while gas-powered cars release harmful, planet-warming gases that cause air pollution. 

As a result, making your next car an EV can help both your wallet and the environment. 

