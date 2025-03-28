Tesla Cybertruck earns a 'Best Tech' award from major automotive publication: 'Uncanny agility'

Skeptics on the publication's staff "didn't even make it out of the parking lot without becoming believers."

The Tesla Cybertruck has earned MotorTrend's award for Best Tech of 2025.

Specifically, the automotive publication is excited about the Cybertruck's steer-by-wire system, which is a first for vehicles on America's roads.

Steer-by-wire means there's no mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the wheels. The steering wheel basically communicates with a computer, which then communicates actions to the wheels.

It isn't necessarily new technology, as planes have been using the same concept since the late 1980s. Tesla isn't even the first car manufacturer to try it; it's just the first one to get it right.

The award comes at a pivotal time for Tesla, which has been dealing with slumping sales and stock performance in recent months, and for the Cybertruck specifically, which is in the midst of its eighth recall.

The 2014 Infiniti Q50 gave consumers their first taste of steer-by-wire tech, but the performance left consumers less than enthused. Plus, the Q50 wasn't truly steer-by-wire as it had a traditional steering system in place as a backup.

The Cybertruck steering system has not received the same tepid response as the Q50 did over 10 years ago. MotorTrend's Eric Tingwall wrote that skeptics on the publication's staff "didn't even make it out of the parking lot without becoming believers."

The Cybertruck is reportedly more responsive and maneuverable than smaller vehicles and "moves with uncanny agility."

"By completely removing the mechanical connection between the steering wheel and the front tires, Tesla fundamentally reimagined the rack-and-pinion steering the auto industry has spent nearly 100 years refining," Tingwall added. "That change unlocks real, intangible benefits."

If this tech catches on with other automakers and becomes standard among electric vehicles, and if the handling is as good as described, it could convince even the most ardent defenders of gas-powered vehicles to make their next car an EV. Safer and longer-range batteries will help, too.

The widespread adoption of EVs will go a long way in curbing the pollution created by vehicles that burn dirty fuels. These harmful gases trap heat in the Earth's atmosphere, which exacerbates extreme weather conditions that threaten lives and the global food supply.

