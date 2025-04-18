Tesla causes stir after announcing major changes to the Cybertruck — here's what's happening

Tesla has officially launched the Cybertruck Long Range Rear Wheel Drive model. Although the vehicle comes with fewer features than the currently available model, it promises drivers an increase of up to 25 more miles per charge.

As reported by Not a Tesla App, the Cybertruck LR RWD was unveiled on Tesla's Middle East website, along with the company's launch in Saudi Arabia. According to Tesla stats cited by the news site, the rear-wheel-drive version of the Long Range Cybertruck boasts a range of 350 miles and comes in at about 515 pounds lighter than the all-wheel-drive version.

Tesla soon after announced that the model is available in U.S., per the news outlet, with a range of up to 362 miles on a single charge. However, this boost in range requires an optional soft tonneau cover that costs $750.

While the Cybertruck LR RWD promises a longer range, it does sacrifice many features that some drivers might expect. The newly introduced model has ditched the air suspension, rear passenger display, and ventilated front seats.

According to the announcement from Tesla on X, the Cybertruck model has a price tag of $62,490, following the use of the federal tax credit worth $7,500. Customers who order the truck can reportedly expect their vehicle to ship starting in June.

While electric vehicles have yet to garner as much attention in the Middle East, Tesla may hope to bolster its car sales that have plummeted worldwide. The company has allegedly faced widespread scrutiny following Tesla CEO Elon Musk's venture into the political world. This has resulted in protests at Tesla dealerships in several countries.

Through March, Tesla sales dropped by 13% around the globe compared to the first quarter last year, including a jaw-dropping 71% decrease in sales in Germany over January and February. The drop in sales comes after the company sold nearly 1.8 million vehicles in 2024.

Although Tesla has seen a decline in sales, EVs in general have enjoyed an impressive rise in popularity. As noted by an International Energy Agency report, nearly one in five cars sold in 2023 was electric. With zero tailpipe pollution and typically lower maintenance costs, switching to an EV can help combat the effects of a chaotic climate and lower the global temperature while saving drivers money.

