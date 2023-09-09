Newly leaked footage intensifies the frenzy around Tesla’s Cybertruck: ‘[That part] looks much smaller than a Lightning’

There are few electric vehicles as hotly anticipated as Tesla’s upcoming Cybertruck.

The company posted a picture of the first Cybertruck built at the company’s Texas factory in July, but new footage has emerged on TikTok of several seemingly complete models.

The video posted by TikToker me (@randomness2646) shows at least five Cybertrucks on the factory floor. Whether they are going to be delivered to customers is unclear, though.

While it certainly has some exciting features — with Tesla saying it can provide up to 500 miles on a single charge and reach 60 miles per hour in 2.9 seconds from a standing position — the size of the “frunk” (trunk at the front) was one of the main takeaways.

“It looks much smaller than a [Ford] Lightning frunk for sure,” one user commented on Electrek’s website. But another user was more upbeat: “I think it’s bigger than it might look from that photo.”

Unfortunately, there isn’t that much else to glean from the video. One of the Cybertrucks had an open door, but it didn’t reveal anything about the interior.

Scarce details haven’t stopped Tesla from receiving over 1.9 million orders for the Cybertruck, as reported by InsideEVs in July.

While some might be excited to find out more about how the Cybertrucks look and when they will emerge on the nation’s roads, others will be more interested in its addition to a growing electric vehicle market and what that means for the planet.

An increased range of electric vehicle types will undoubtedly help consumer takeup, and the Cybertruck is set to compete with the Ford Lightning F-150 and upcoming Chevrolet Silverado EV in the electric pickup space.

According to 8 Billion Trees, the light-duty truck sector accounts for 17% of transportation emissions in the United States, and the website predicts that emissions from this vehicle class will double those of standard cars between 2021 and 2026.

Since tailpipe emissions are among the things responsible for global heating, it’s vital that alternatives to dirty-fuel-powered internal combustion engines are embraced, and the pickup truck market has fallen behind conventional vehicles in these stakes.

