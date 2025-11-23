New analysis reveals how Elon Musk's years-long dream backfired: 'The world's most hated'

Electric pickup trucks could be a way to reduce tailpipe pollution from some of the largest vehicles on the road. Now, reporting from ABC News Australia said the most publicized electric truck, the Cybertruck, is being called "the world's most hated car."

What's happening?

According to the report, Tesla's Cybertruck has faced falling sales, recalls, and growing consumer backlash. It's also noted that some buyers paid way more than the originally promised price, which has affected overall trust, among other public instances.

Previously, Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck prototype in Los Angeles in November 2019, where a metal ball thrown at the supposedly armored windows caused them to crack. Elon Musk had previously claimed the truck was "bulletproof," according to Musk, as cited by ABC Australia.

The outlet reported that the base price was originally promoted as $39,000, but the vehicles later sold for significantly higher prices. While the company has had to implement several recalls, it's now the focus of a lawsuit from two families who say that faulty door handles prevented escape after a fatal crash.

Why are safe and accessible EVs important?

Consumers are directly affected because higher-than-expected prices and recalls can raise ownership costs and safety concerns. Electric vehicles generally produce less pollution than gas-powered cars over their lifetimes, according to Reuters, which means setbacks for popular EV models could slow clean transportation adoption and those eco-friendly outcomes.

Plus, there has long been consumer concern around Musk's companies. For example, there was backlash over The Boring Company in Texas because of residents' concerns about environmental and community impacts from dumped wastewater. Then there was backlash after a public conversation spreading "dangerous misinformation" about the climate crisis between Musk and Donald Trump, noting that public trust in Musk's companies can shift based on his public actions and statements.

These issues make it harder for people to want to switch to the Cybertruck, especially with the risk of getting flipped off — which has happened often, according to ABC Australia.

What can you do for clean transportation?

If you want to contribute to the clean transportation industry and help its expansion, you can start by learning about critical climate issues and, in the process, make the switch to an alternative to your gas-powered car.

And because Tesla's pricing lacked transparency in this case, and Musk — despite being a longtime proponent of green energy — has been accused of spreading climate misinformation, it's important to learn how to evaluate a company's environmental claims to avoid supporting ones that are greenwashing.

