After months of disappointing global sales, Tesla might be making inroads in a surprising and incredibly important market.

According to TipRanks, the EV company experienced a surge in sales in China from June 9 through June 15, with a 79.4% surge in insurance registrations across the country. While actual Tesla sales numbers in China aren't reported by the company, they can be tracked fairly accurately by the number of insurance registrations.

In that one week, Tesla saw its sales jump to 15,500 new units in that week, up from just 8,640 units the week before. It was also the highest week-over-week EV growth rate in the country of any company in the market.

For the month of June, Reuters reported that Tesla finished 0.8% better than it did during the same month last year, "snapping an eight-month losing streak, but [sales] continued to fall on a quarterly basis in the face of lower-cost new models from its Chinese rivals."

There are clearly many challenges that remain, especially in countries that are generally more affected by CEO Elon Musk's political activity and donations, as that appears to be making a Tesla purchase feel like a political statement to some buyers. But the bump in sales in China is still a big boost for Tesla, as the American EV maker has seen flagging global sales throughout the world for most of the first half of 2025. China is a massive market; with a population approaching 1.5 billion people and massive urban centers scattered across its eastern flank, it is one of the most coveted markets in the world.

Still, Tesla has struggled to gain a consistent foothold there, as Chinese companies like BYD have gained an edge with more affordable vehicles. If Tesla's sales are starting to grow in the Chinese market, it means there's potential for the company to move back into the positive column for the year, but as Reuters noted, sales are still falling on a quarterly basis, and it's hard to bet against local EV rivals in their efforts to continue taking market share away from the American auto giant.

Either way, the general increase in EV sales is a good sign for reducing pollution over the long run. Owning an EV is a great way to reduce your carbon footprint and help fight our warming planet.

EV drivers can make that reduction exponentially better by powering their car with solar panels. This ensures that it's being powered by clean energy, rather than having the electricity created by the grid's mixture that will typically include high percentages of energy from polluting sources like methane gas or coal.

For Tesla, the bump in sales is a sign that things could finally be turning its way in the Chinese market, and get them a consistent foothold in the biggest economy in the world.

