Tesla sparks outrage after sudden act leaves auto shops scrambling: 'No one is willing to say why'

Tesla has reportedly left collision repair shop owners frustrated and confused after abruptly pulling certifications from qualified third-party facilities without warning or explanation. A recent case detailed on Reddit highlights how the electric vehicle maker terminated a shop's approved status despite five years of excellent performance metrics.

What's happening?

A Tesla-certified collision center employee shared their experience on the r/TeslaCollision subreddit, revealing that the company "recently, and without warning, pulled our certification and no one is willing to say why."

According to the original poster, the shop's "metrics were always top-tier," and it maintained excellent performance across all key areas, including repair time, customer satisfaction, training, and work quality. They added that the facility ranked as the best in at least two regional markets and wasn't placed on probation before losing certification.

One commenter reported that Tesla is allegedly building "huge consolidated repair centers" in California while also "pulling all certifications given to independents."

Another explained Tesla's apparent strategy: "They needed the independents till they could get their own shops in place. Basically they do not need you."

Why are Tesla's changes important?

Adding to Tesla's recent woes, a lack of repair choices frustrates potential buyers and current electric vehicle owners alike. As one Redditor noted: "The lack of third-party repair options is one big reason why I'll never buy a Tesla. The tech is nice, but when the only repair and maintenance game in town is the OEM, it leads to inflated pricing and extended waits for parts and repairs."

"Can you imagine the only way to get your Ford, Toyota or GM serviced is the dealer?" they added.

This approach could also slow EV adoption — which helps reduce air pollution and the harmful gases that contribute to the planet's overheating — by making Tesla ownership less convenient and more expensive, with one commenter calling the strategy "very anti-trust."

What's being done about the situation?

Tesla owners should verify their preferred repair shop's certification status before scheduling work, as certifications may disappear without notice, based on these reports. When possible, seek quotes from multiple facilities to ensure competitive pricing.

For those considering making their next car an electric vehicle, be sure to do your homework — many EV brands work with broad networks of certified independent shops, providing more options for maintenance and repairs.

