Tesla driver shares dramatic images following severe crash: 'Saved my life'

The Tesla car is both a vehicle and, apparently, a life preserver.

The company's Vehicle Safety Report says its electric vehicles have high durability and resilience if impact were to occur. The Model S, Model 3, Model X, and Model Y reportedly have achieved among the lowest overall probability of injury of any vehicles ever tested by the U.S. government's New Car Assessment Program. This was put to the test as one Redditor shared dramatic images following a severe crash to their beloved vehicle.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The last look of the hero that saved my life. I was the only one taken to the emergency room. Everyone survived with minor injuries. The Tesla was the only one who died, the other car survived," captioned the original poster on the post.

Posted to the subreddit r/TeslaLounge, a series of photos and drawings shared by the OP provides a 360-degree view of the chrome black EV, demonstrating the intense damage felt both outside and inside the vehicle.

EVs continue to be a win-win situation as the benefits impact both your wallet and the environment. A recent study found that 90% of Americans would save money by switching to an EV as they require lower fuel and maintenance costs. Unlike gas-powered vehicles, EVs don't require oil changes and have fewer moving parts, which means fewer trips to the auto shop. As the cost of gasoline soars, charging your EV with electricity is a more stable and cost-effective selection.

Additionally, EVs help to reduce air pollution, leaving the air cleaner and communities healthier.

Tesla offers a range of benefits across its various products, from solar panels and energy and storage solutions to EVs especially. A Tesla EV has become synonymous with being environmentally conscious while also being considerate of fuel costs. For instance, the Tesla Semi can save nearly $200,000 in fuel costs in just the first three years of operation, which is a massive saving for businesses with large fleets.

The enhancements to Tesla yearly are a testament to not just the company but the consensus to push the transportation sector to electrification, with the unit sales of the EV market in the United States expected to reach 2.32 million vehicles in 2029, per Statista.

"Glad you're OK. That's all that matters," wrote one Reddit user. "Glad you're safe," commented another.

