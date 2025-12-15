Tesla makes stealth move to deploy autonomous Robotaxis with no safety drivers: 'It's happening'

For consumers, working autonomous taxi services could mean convenient, affordable rides without car ownership.

Witnesses have seen Tesla's autonomous taxis cruising the streets of Austin, Texas, without any occupants, according to Forbes.

Ashok Elluswamy, Tesla's Full Self-Driving chief, verified the reports. If true, these vacant cars show progress toward completely driverless operation, a goal CEO Elon Musk had targeted for a June service debut but failed to achieve.

Musk told a shareholder gathering that the company aims to reach fully unsupervised Robotaxi rides by next year.

Whether these vehicles are truly operating on their own or being watched remotely is unclear. Autonomous vehicle companies typically keep close tabs on their first empty vehicles through remote monitoring as a precaution. Tesla has advertised positions for developers to create software for controlling cars from afar, and images from inside the company's command center reveal steering wheel setups at operator stations that suggest remote driving capability.

For consumers, working with autonomous taxi services could mean convenient, affordable rides without car ownership. Fewer personally owned vehicles on the road could reduce tailpipe pollution from the transportation sector.

Many responded enthusiastically to Elluswamy's X post acknowledging the reports. "It's happening!" one wrote. "​​The future will be weird and awesome!" another commented.

That said, questions about autonomous vehicle safety linger, and some riders may want more clarity on how the cars function before hopping in.

This news arrives as Tesla struggles in its main auto business. Visible Alpha projected a 7% drop in the company's global deliveries this year, with sales falling as rivals roll out more affordable EVs.

