Elon Musk drops hint about Tesla's 2025 goals: 'One day...'

If you buy a Tesla later this year, it might drive to your home on its own — no driver or delivery truck involved.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Elon Musk (@elonmusk) quoted a post from Tesla (@Tesla) that said, "One day it'll drive itself right to your house." Musk's response: "This year." If the concept is successful, people across the United States could have their Tesla autonomously delivered directly from the factory.

However, as Karan Singh wrote for Not a Tesla App, "We're sure there are some stipulations" to making this a reality.

For example, buyers may not want to see hundreds of miles racked up on their Tesla before they get to drive it themselves. Tesla would also need to figure out how to allow the vehicles to charge themselves on the delivery trip. The company has been working toward a wireless charging system, per Electrek, but it's not yet a sure solution for autonomous deliveries.

Tesla's battery upgrades could certainly improve range, efficiency, and convenience. But the push for advanced batteries may also strain an already fragile supply chain with the need for key materials like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.

The auto manufacturer's sales have been struggling in 2025, with its net income dropping by 71% year-over-year as of Q1, per NPR.

The availability of other EV models from competing brands is one factor influencing sales. However, Musk's actions as a special adviser in the U.S. federal government and his increased involvement in politics has also soured many consumers on the brand.

Tesla's disastrous rollout of its Full Self-Driving software in China also gives pause that the autonomous delivery system will actually be ready to go by the end of 2025.

But if this latest technology is successful, it could be a win for Tesla, its customers, and the planet. Skipping the delivery center could help lower costs for the company and consumers by cutting out transport trucks and delivery personnel.

Still, opinions on this potential technology are mixed. One commenter who replied to Musk's post on X wrote, "Future's looking really bright!!" Another commenter said, "But who wants added miles on their cars at delivery?"

As with any big innovation, there are details to iron out. Tesla has already introduced environmentally focused features like heat pumps and is launching a more affordable EV option to help more people make the switch to an EV — and begin saving cash on fuel and maintenance.

Autonomous deliveries appear to be one more way the company is rethinking what sustainable transportation can look like.

