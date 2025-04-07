Tesla releases job posting for unexpected new role at cutting-edge venture: 'A fantastic opportunity'

A new job posting suggests that Tesla is making ongoing investments in its newest type of battery cell for its electric vehicles, according to Tesla Oracle.

A LinkedIn post advertising a new manufacturing technician position described it as "a fantastic opportunity to work with cutting-edge technology and a brilliant team." The original poster works with 4680-type lithium-ion cells at Tesla, and the post they reshared referenced dry electrode work being involved with the position.

The 4680 cell is a lithium-ion battery format that Tesla said it would be adding to its EVs back in 2020 following its acquisition of Maxwell, as detailed by Reuters. The cell promised higher capacity and lower manufacturing costs.

Battery electrodes are typically made by dissolving materials in a solvent, making a thin film with that slurry, and then recovering the solvent afterward. The dry electrode process skips the solvent by making a film directly from a powder, thus saving on manufacturing costs.

Reuters also reported that Tesla manufacturing partner CATL has said that this format of battery was never going to be a success, but that hasn't stopped Tesla from cranking out 100 million of them and using them in the Cybertruck and Model Y.

The improved battery tech could provide a much-needed win for the embattled EV maker, as Tesla's sales have been dropping in most global markets.

The tech has the potential to benefit electric vehicle drivers down the road as a whole, too. Reduced costs can help make EVs more financially accessible, especially when combined with federal rebates and reduced day-to-day operating costs versus traditional cars. Improved battery capacity can also help assuage range anxiety.

If you want to make the switch to a Tesla or another EV, you may want to do so sooner than later. President Donald Trump has said he eventually wants to do away with key federal clean-energy incentives, including those for EVs.

EV owners enjoy better health since they eliminate fumes from gas-guzzling cars. Cutting this pollution is also great for the environment, even after taking into account the energy and resources used in EV production.

With zero tailpipe pollution, EVs help mitigate Earth's overheating and reduce the likelihood of severe weather events, even when they're charged on a dirty grid.

