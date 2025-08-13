Experts raise red flags after lawsuit uncovers disturbing claims about shopping platform: 'In breach of a ban that forbids goods from the region'

"We categorically deny the claims and will defend ourselves vigorously."

Temu has responded to a lawsuit alleging it steals intellectual property, violates U.S. privacy laws, and relies on forced labor, according to Kentucky Today.

What's happening?

In July, Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman filed a lawsuit in Woodford Circuit Court against the Chinese company.

The suit alleges that the popular online shopping platform illegally collects user data without knowledge or consent, presenting a security risk.

The suit also claims Temu has infringed upon or stolen intellectual property from iconic Kentucky brands such as Buffalo Trace Distillery and has violated U.S. trade policies, as it likely produces much of its merchandise using forced labor from China's Uyghur minority.

"Products made in China's western province of Xinjiang are being sold to U.S. consumers through the online shopping platform Temu, in breach of a ban that forbids goods from the region due to links to forced labor, according to research by a global supply chain verification firm," the suit states, quoting an exposé by the Los Angeles Times.

Why is this important?

For years, experts have raised the alarm about unethical and environmentally unfriendly practices in the fast fashion industry — which relies on cheap labor and materials to sell consumers trendy items at extremely low prices — as well as the industry's attempts to obscure how its business model damages the planet and threatens public health.

For its part, Temu denied the allegations. A spokesperson told Kentucky Today that the claims were "based on misinformation circulated online" and were "totally unfounded."

"We categorically deny the claims and will defend ourselves vigorously," the spokesperson said. "... We are creating new growth opportunities by offering a low-cost alternative to traditional gatekeepers, helping businesses reach more customers and grow their sales."

What can be done about this?

Regardless of whether the court system finds the allegations to be credible or not, Temu's status as a fast fashion powerhouse may have already been enough to give many consumers pause about doing their shopping through the company's app.

ThredUp is among the resale platforms helping shoppers ditch fast fashion while they update their wardrobes at affordable price points — and save at least $200 per year by avoiding low-quality clothes not meant to last beyond a few wears.

