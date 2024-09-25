Company launches new EV monitoring system to provide crucial performance data: 'Our aim to remove some of the pain points'

"Gaining that added layer of insight needed to make the day-to-day operation of electric vehicles smooth and trouble-free."

In electrifying news for fleet managers overseeing electric vehicles, the San Diego-based telematics solutions provider Inseego unveiled an EV reporting package to help businesses run without a hitch.

According to an Inseego news release, the reporting package launched earlier this summer and is "designed to support the smooth transition to electric vehicles" while providing crucial data that can boost performance, productivity, and efficiency.

Per the company's website, its cloud-based solutions include GPS fleet tracking software, driver monitoring and management, sensor monitoring, AI-powered dash cams, and much more. With its latest offering, customers will receive reports on their EV fleets' status, charging information, efficiency, trip replay, and operational performance — in addition to a live view of the vehicles.

These reports will alert customers to potential problems in real time, helping them save money and time on business operations. For instance, according to Inseego, the report will give fleet managers detailed information about disorganized charging schedules that could lead to reduced productivity and revenue.

For fleet managers just getting used to coordinating the movements of EVs, it can be challenging to figure out optimal charging routines and locate charging stations along drivers' routes. Inseego's up-to-date vehicle data can make all the difference between a smooth or bumpy ride.

EV fleets are on the rise — from police departments to rental car companies to major global brands, plenty of businesses and agencies are switching to EVs since they're cheaper to operate and maintain than gas-guzzlers. Plus, they don't produce planet-warming pollution, helping to clean the air and reduce health issues like asthma.

Companies like Inseego can make the transition easier and hopefully encourage more businesses to electrify their fleets.

"Our aim is to remove some of the pain points that fleets encounter when switching to and running electric vehicles," Steve Thomas, managing director of Inseego, said in the press release. "By speaking with existing customers, we were able to identify recurring operational issues that were resulting in added cost, disruption, and delays. What became clear was the need for a more comprehensive EV reporting package based on real-world scenarios and experience."

"Fleets can demonstrate their green credentials and meet future sustainability targets by using the information provided by our EV reporting package to best manage the change process, target savings, and deliver business value. It is all about gaining that added layer of insight needed to make the day-to-day operation of electric vehicles smooth and trouble-free," he added.

