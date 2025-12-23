Unnamed American billionaire raises eyebrows with shocking purchase: 'Someone in the richest 0.1%'

The construction process itself requires a ton of energy and materials.

An unnamed American billionaire has commissioned a 101-foot Lamborghini-branded superyacht under construction at a facility in Marina di Carrara, Italy.

According to LuxuryLaunches — which reported that it was being made for a "mystery American billionaire" — the vessel, called the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101, has moved into its outfitting stage.

Workers are installing engines, electrical systems, and interior furnishings into the finished hull and superstructure. The yacht will achieve speeds up to 45 knots, which equals about 52 miles per hour on water.

The build process involves fitting two main engines with their gearboxes, followed by generators, fuel storage systems, and exhaust components.

The propulsion hardware and stabilization equipment get linked before interior partitions are installed. After that, workers run electrical wiring, water and waste plumbing, and climate control ductwork through the vessel.

The interior construction comes next. Lightweight dividers and overhead panels will go up based on design specifications, then pre-assembled modules, such as beds and bathroom units, will arrive from specialized shops.

Composite materials and stone finishes will be added while keeping mass limits in mind to preserve speed performance. Outside, the hull will receive a trademark Lamborghini yellow paint job to echo the brand's Fenomeno hypercar.

High-speed luxury yachts like this one burn large amounts of fuel. A yacht traveling at 45 knots can burn hundreds of gallons of diesel per hour and release exhaust pollution that reduces coastal air quality.

The construction process itself requires a ton of energy and materials, from the diesel storage and engines to the specialized composite components.

Outside of fuel consumption, these vessels often run generators continuously while docked to power air conditioning, lighting, and onboard systems. This means that pollution continues even when the yacht sits idle in a marina.

The decisions of a handful of super-rich individuals disproportionately impact the health of our planet. According to Oxfam, "Someone in the richest 0.1% of the U.S. emits more in one day than a person in the world's poorest 10% emits in 11 years."

The three Tecnomar vessels under construction at The Italian Sea Group follow the same high-performance design approach. Each yacht's completion takes roughly a year from the outfitting phase, during which time electronics, navigation systems, and Lamborghini-inspired lighting get installed and tested.

While it's not a perfect solution, electric and hybrid yacht options have started emerging in the luxury market to reduce the planet-warming impact of these vessels, although none match the 45-knot speeds of vessels like the Tecnomar for Lamborghini 101.

