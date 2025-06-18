Taylor Swift faces backlash after details of recent trip go public: 'This is plain and simple selfish behavior'

Critics are calling out other celebrities besides Taylor Swift.

Backlash comes swiftly for celebrities who use their private jets for seemingly frivolous trips. Taylor Swift, for one, continues to attract criticism for her private flights.

A year ago, a user on a Reddit community that tracks the pop star's private plane activity shared a post showing Taylor's Falcon 7X landing in Baltimore after a flight that lasted only 37 minutes.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Taylor reportedly flew in from New Jersey, allegedly to watch a football game her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, was playing in.

The short trip, covering a distance of just over 100 miles, caused major turbulence online. Critics said the distance could easily be driven or traversed by train. The alternative methods would have produced significantly less pollution than the flight.

While a 37-minute journey may sound convenient, it's the environmental toll that had users seeing red.

A National Geographic post tackling a similar issue notes that frequent private flyers generate nearly 500 times more carbon than an average person does in a year.

Moreover, a report by Transport & Environment revealed that private jets produce up to 14 times more pollution per passenger than commercial planes — and up to 50 times more than trains.

When one commenter tried to defend the artist, saying she worked hard for it and should be allowed to use a jet whenever she wanted to, another Redditor rebutted that there are plenty of hard-working people who use reasonable means of transportation.

"This is plain and simple selfish behavior and her success as a musical artist (which had plenty of luck and privilege involved) does not justify it," according to the Redditor.

Critics are calling out other celebrities besides Taylor Swift. Kylie Jenner also came under fire for taking 3-minute flights.

While Swift's reps have said she takes steps to reduce her environmental impact, commenters questioned how effective these measures are, especially with the private flights happening frequently.

If this sparks frustration, you're not alone. These conversations matter — talking about climate with your friends and holding high-profile figures accountable is a step toward real change.

Perhaps it's time to subject private jet use to closer scrutiny and stricter policies. After all, we all share the same sky.

