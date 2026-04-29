Taylor Swift files trademark for voice and likeness to protect against AI misuse

Taylor Swift is back in the spotlight — but this time, it's not a chart-topping single making waves. It's a high-stakes clash with artificial intelligence.

The pop star filed new trademarks to protect her voice and likeness from being copied or manipulated by AI, according to Variety.

According to filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Swift is seeking to trademark the phrases "Hey, it's Taylor Swift" and "Hey, it's Taylor" as sound marks.

She is also pursuing a visual trademark of "a photograph of Taylor Swift holding a pink guitar, with a black strap and wearing a multicolored iridescent bodysuit with silver boots. She is standing on a pink stage in front of a multicolored microphone with purple lights in the background."

The move follows several instances in which Swift's likeness was used without permission, including in AI-generated chatbot content from Meta and in explicit deepfake images that spread widely online.

Swift isn't alone in taking action. Matthew McConaughey has also filed trademarks to protect his signature catchphrase, "Alright, alright, alright!" — underscoring how celebrities are increasingly turning to legal tools to defend their identities.

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The implications extend far beyond Hollywood. As AI tools become more advanced and accessible, the ability to replicate anyone's voice, face, or identity is no longer limited to public figures — it's a growing concern for everyone.

At the same time, the rapid rise of AI carries real-world costs. The data centers powering these systems consume massive amounts of electricity and water, placing added strain on energy grids and local resources.

While AI could help optimize renewable energy and improve efficiency across industries, its expanding environmental footprint, combined with the risk of misuse, is fueling broader action.

"Ultimately, Taylor Swift and Matthew McConaughey's recent trademark filings are testing new theories on how trademark law will work in the AI age," said intellectual-property attorney Josh Gerben, per Variety.

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