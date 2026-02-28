Video shows dramatic transformation of old steel mill: 'Laying the foundations for a new ... process'

Leading steel manufacturer Tata Steel is pursuing a sustainable, low-pollution production method in the U.K.

The new steelmaking process will dramatically reduce emissions while modernizing the company's Port Talbot Steelworks in Wales.

As Swansea Bay News reported, Tata Steel posted a video of its steel mill transformation. The video shows the immense scale of the demolition project and the reconstruction in progress.

The new steel plant will produce far less pollution than the previous setup and secure the site's long-term future. The transformation involves stripping out bays, flattening old scrap-handling areas, and digging out new pits for the new furnace.

According to Tata, the project is "laying the foundations for a new, low‑CO2 steelmaking process" and represents a new era of steelmaking in the U.K.

However, Tata's shift to an electric arc furnace has sparked some controversy.

Thousands of traditional steelmaking jobs are disappearing as the old blast furnaces are shut down and replaced. There are also union concerns that the modernized plant will make the U.K. dependent on imported scrap steel.

According to the Tata Steel U.K. website, the investment in electric arc furnace steelmaking will reduce direct carbon dioxide pollution by 90%. It will also source 75% of its raw materials from the U.K., replacing 7 million tonnes (7.7 million tons) of imported iron and coal.

Tata explained that its electric arc furnace uses high-current electricity to melt scrap steel, thereby eliminating the need for coal, iron ore, and other carbon-intensive fuels.

Sustainable steel production is crucial to the clean energy transition because it significantly reduces harmful air pollution generated by traditional steelmaking methods. Meanwhile, other innovative companies have been using electrochemical cells and green hydrogen to produce steel without toxic emissions.

However, steel companies must also consider the economic impacts and job losses of their plant transformations to reduce the financial strain on households. In the U.K., the government has announced funding and start-up grants to help families adapt to the plant changes.

"Consumers' expectations are changing — they are demanding more sustainable products with a lower carbon footprint," Tata Steel wrote. "Industry needs to change to meet those expectations. The demand for green steel is increasing while governments in advanced economies, like the U.K. and EU, are pushing industry to reduce emissions by increasing the cost of polluting."

Tata Steel expects its Port Talbot electric arc furnace to be commissioned in late 2027 or early 2028.

