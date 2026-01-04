Experts sound alarm over scheme targeting homeowners with 'free' solar panels: 'It appears a few comments recognize what [it is] up to'

The ads were designed to gather personal information and AI was likely used.

Homeowners in Australia were targeted by an advertisement that turned out to be a scam.

The social media campaign promoted an offer that homeowners could receive solar panels for "absolutely no net cost" under a new government policy, but this has since been disproven by AAP FactCheck.

The fake offer was promoted in many videos posted by an account called Solar Sprout AU.

In the ad's voiceover, it said, "It turns out that if you live in Cairns, they have to give you solar panels for absolutely no net cost. All you have to do is ask."

Additionally, it said the free solar panels were part of "a new 2025 program called the Renewable Energy Scheme" and asked interested folks to fill out a questionnaire.

Solar Sprout AU targeted multiple Australian cities with a variation of the same ad.

Energy experts and government officials have said the claim is false and that there is no such policy offering a complete write-off of upfront costs.

However, the government does offer the Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme, which provides certificates for both households and businesses to get panels for up to 30% off.

AAP FactCheck completed the survey to see where it led. The response indicated that homeowners may receive an offer for a no-net-cost installation, not a 100%-off deal.

The survey also referenced a rebate from 2024, but not the program mentioned in the ad. AAP FactCheck also found no real reviews, business address, or contact information.

The Consumer Action Law Centre said the ads were designed to gather personal information and that AI was likely used, but it was happy to see that it did not fool every viewer.

"It appears a few comments recognise what Sprout is up to, too," a spokesperson for the Centre said.

Renewable energy projects are beneficial and necessary for community building and health. They can reduce energy bills, cut air and noise pollution, and conserve natural resources in the area.

When fake companies advertise solely to steal information or misdirect users away from real incentives, it can cause harm beyond financial loss.

Instead, people should focus on supporting real local efforts, such as community gardens and community solar farms, to encourage a healthier and happier existence.

