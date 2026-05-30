Target to remove cereals with Red 40 and other synthetic dyes from shelves by end of May

The move marks a notable shift in how a major retailer is responding to growing consumer concern.

Avoiding synthetic food dyes at the grocery store may soon get a little easier — at least in one familiar aisle.

Target said it will remove cereals made with certain synthetic food dyes from store shelves by the end of May, marking a notable shift in how a major retailer is responding to growing concerns about ingredients commonly used in brightly colored breakfast foods.

What's happening?

The retailer's decision comes as debate over artificial food coloring continues among parents, doctors, and federal regulators. KSAT recently reported that the move follows new Food and Drug Administration rules and guidance intended to push certain synthetic dyes out of products such as cereals, candies, and snack foods.

Dr. Dina Tom, a pediatric hospitalist with University Health and UT Health San Antonio, said some studies have linked artificial food dyes to behavioral concerns in children. She said kids can be especially vulnerable because their bodies are still developing.

Commonly discussed dyes include Red 40, Yellow 5, Yellow 6, and Blue 1. These dyes are used to give foods a brighter, more appealing look, especially in products aimed at kids.

Target's decision shifts some of the burden away from consumers. Rather than requiring parents to decode ingredient lists aisle by aisle, the company is removing some products from shelves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

Why does it matter?

For many families, cereal is a quick and easy way to fuel up for the day, which means ingredient choices can add up over time. If a retailer removes products containing certain synthetic dyes, consumers may have an easier time avoiding ingredients they would rather limit.

According to KSAT, Tom said that research has connected artificial dyes with things such as hyperactivity, sleep problems, and behavior shifts in some children — especially some with ADHD or autism diagnoses, along with children who already have behavioral concerns.

And yet, the cereal aisle is often filled with highly processed products, and some "natural" alternatives can cost up to $3 more than traditional colorful cereals.

What can I do?

KSAT reported that Tom recommends not relying only on claims on the front of a package and instead checking the ingredient list under the nutrition facts panel. That is where shoppers are more likely to see terms such as "artificial flavor" or "artificial food coloring."

"Children are particularly susceptible to any kind of ingredient, really, because they're developing and growing," Tom said. "If you look at ingredients, which is underneath the nutrition facts, it will list out everything that's included in that food label. It will call out the words 'artificial flavor' or 'artificial food coloring.'"

Families who want to reduce synthetic dyes can also look for cereals colored with plant-based alternatives, such as beet juice and other natural sources. However, those products may cost a bit more. Adding fruit such as berries or bananas is another way to boost cereal flavors without any additives.

KSAT also reported Tom's suggestion to shop more often along the store's outer aisles, where produce, dairy, and other less-processed foods are usually stocked. That can reduce reliance on boxed foods, which often contain preservatives and artificial ingredients.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.