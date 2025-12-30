Target shopper sparks outrage after sharing photo of shady deal: 'Mildly infuriating'

A shopper sparked a heated debate about a disturbing Target promotion. It offered a free charm bracelet or lipstick charms if you spend $60, which isn't exactly a fair trade.

"This 'sale' at Target," the original poster said in the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit



It's frustrating to spend that much only to receive a free bracelet in return. But it's not surprising since businesses will do almost anything to save money. It also underscores the need for companies to adopt more consistent standards so customers feel they're getting a fair deal.

Additionally, the bracelets and charms are typically made of plastic. If they're thrown out, they'll break down into small pieces and release harmful pollutants during landfill decomposition.

Offering items made with eco-friendly materials would be preferable. But they likely wouldn't be free since sustainable goods are typically more expensive.

It's always wise to be on the lookout if you notice a business selling or offering cheap plastic goods. Perhaps speak to a manager or store owner about the harms of plastic materials. The more companies are aware of the damage plastic can cause, the more people will avoid it.

Target is also known for selling other items that use greenwashing tactics like fall-scented candles made of paraffin wax and vetiver room spray. They sound eco-friendly but aren't because of the artificial ingredients.

One way to monitor eco-friendly bath products, foods, and other essentials is through the Environmental Working Group's consumer guides. EWG is an advocacy group that specializes in research and advocacy on agricultural subsidies. By knowing the signs of greenwashing, you can avoid spending money on potentially harmful or misleading products.

"The mildly infuriating part is the fact that FREE is the biggest f****** word ever so that you are deceived to look at it," one person said.

"i just think its a stupid marketing gimmick, haha. made me chuckle because its a mildly infuriatingly bad deal. it's really not that serious," the OP said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.



