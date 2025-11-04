Target employee shares image revealing baffling store policy: 'Waste of my time'

A Target shopper's online order arrived with a packaging problem. Two USB charging cables came wrapped in mountains of plastic film, prompting questions about the retailer's sustainability commitments.

What happened?

A Reddit user posted images of their Target pickup order showing "deal worthy"-brand USB cables encased in layers of plastic wrapping. The photo shows at least three separate pieces of clear plastic film surrounding the cables.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Target: 'yay sustainability,' also target: ... what the f*** is this. Waste of my time and a massive waste of plastic," the shopper wrote.

One commenter pointed out similar issues: "Don't get me started on the bullseye items that are all packaged in EPS foam."

Why is this packaging waste concerning?

This type of packaging contributes directly to the planet's overheating. Plastic production relies on oil extraction and refining, which release heat-trapping gases into the atmosphere.

When plastic winds up in landfills, it can take up to 1,000 years to break down while releasing methane. Many plastics also find their way into oceans, breaking down into microplastics that contaminate water supplies.

The unnecessary plastic adds to the nearly 40 million tons of plastic waste Americans generate annually. Heavier packages also require more fuel to ship.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target launched its Target Forward sustainability strategy in 2021. The retailer committed to making 100% of its brand plastic packaging recyclable, compostable, or reusable by this year, and it pledged to reduce virgin plastic use.

In its 2025 sustainability report, Target said it will not meet certain packaging targets. The report cited challenges, including supply chain constraints and cost limitations.

Target launched Target Zero in 2022, helping shoppers identify products with reduced packaging waste. The company also offers more than 280 refillable items, including concentrated cleaning products.

What can I do about packaging waste?

Contact the retailer. Send photos of wasteful packaging to customer service departments. Companies often track these complaints and use them to adjust their practices.

Choose items with minimal packaging. Look for products in the Target Zero collection, which focuses on reduced waste. Bring your own reusable bags for pickups.

Buy refillable versions of household products. Concentrated cleaning solutions use less packaging than traditional bottles, saving you money while cutting plastic waste.

Post about packaging issues on social media. Tag companies when you encounter wasteful packaging. Public posts get attention faster than private complaints.

