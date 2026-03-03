Target to remove common ingredient from its shelves in historic move: 'Protecting us from dangerous chemicals'

Target's cereal aisle will come into compliance with new federal guidelines to eliminate artificial food dyes sooner than expected, Axios reported.

On Friday, Target issued a news release announcing that it would be among the "first national retailers that only carries cereals made without certified synthetic colors" by the end of May.

The company said its decision was based on internal sales data showing a steady shift in consumer behavior away from "artificial additives" and "synthetic colors," particularly for items marketed to households with children.

In April, the Food and Drug Administration began pressuring food manufacturers to start transitioning away from synthetic food dyes — common color additives such as Blue 1, Red 40, and Yellow 6 — an initiative with rare bipartisan support.

Initially, the FDA sought compliance by the end of 2026, making Target one of several retailers adapting ahead of schedule.

In 2024, the Environmental Working Group published an explainer on synthetic food dyes, noting that they had been linked to "behavioral and developmental issues" in children and a possible increased cancer risk, and that many European nations had already banned their use.

In early 2025, West Virginia became the first state to enact a sweeping ban on food dyes — and while the legislation was later stalled by corporate interests, EWG vice president for government affairs Scott Faber told The Guardian that the state's action likely influenced Target's decision.

"No company is going to make one version of their food for the 2 million people in West Virginia and another version of their food for the rest of us. Target's announcement today is simply recognition that states are leading the way when it comes to protecting us from dangerous chemicals," he said.

However, some critics pointed to a Feb. 5 FDA news release that broadened the agency's scope for compliant food dyes to encompass products that "do not contain petroleum-based colors," warning that it was "letting industry do whatever they want."

In the Target statement, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer Cara Sylvester emphasized the role of consumer feedback in the retailer's cereal aisle shift.

"We know consumers are increasingly prioritizing healthier lifestyles, and we're moving quickly to evolve our offerings to meet their needs," Sylvester said.

