Target will give you discounts in exchange for your old car seat — here's how it works

"We're making it easier for busy parents to get high-quality, thoughtfully designed products for their little ones."

Target is hosting its biannual Car Seat Trade-In event for the 10th year in a row, offering a 20% Target Circle bonus to use on new gear when you trade in your old car seat.

How does Target's Car Seat Trade-In work?

The event ends May 2, so be sure to act fast if you'd still like to take advantage. Until that date, participating Target stores will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant car seats, convertible car seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats, and expired or damaged car seats.

You will need to download the Target Circle app. Then you just have to drop your old car seat in the donation box at a Target store and use the app to scan the redemption code. The bonus will appear in the Wallet section of the app.

The bonus can be redeemed in-store and online and used toward a new car seat, booster seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller, or select baby gear. It is valid through May 16, 2026, and can be combined with other item offers.

"Families trust Target to be there for them during life's biggest milestones," said Target's Amanda Nusz in the company's announcement. "With Car Seat Trade-In, we're making it easier for busy parents to get high-quality, thoughtfully designed products for their little ones while easily recycling what they no longer need and saving on what comes next."

Why should I trade in my car seat?

It's not just about saving money — it's about helping the environment, too.

Nearly 30 million pounds of car seat materials end up in landfills every year in the United States, according to Reviewed — partly because car seats have expiration dates, after which manufacturers can't guarantee they will reliably keep kids safe.

Since its inception, Target's trade-in program has recycled over 3.5 million car seats and helped keep more than 58 million pounds of materials out of landfills.

Target's partners recycle materials from the old car seats to create new products, including pallets, plastic buckets, construction materials, and select Brightroom items.

Are there similar programs to Target's Car Seat Trade-In?

Walmart partnered with TerraCycle in 2019 for a car seat trade-in, collecting over 1 million car seats in a week, but the program is no longer running.

Albee Baby is also running a virtual car seat trade-in event. It offers 20% off a new car seat, and it runs until May 2. Participants have to provide photo and video proof of the no-longer-good seat and find a way to recycle the old seat themselves. The company then sends a discount code via email.

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