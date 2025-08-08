How Target sparked backlash with ad targeting back-to-school shoppers: 'We really just need some basic, boring stuff'

Target's back-to-school ads, which push for new purchases every year, have driven some consumers up a wall.

What's happening?

A frustrated Redditor shared their concerns about Target's back-to-school commercials with the r/Anticonsumption community.

The post called out a Target ad for back-to-school shopping. It shows a child who has "evolved" from loving dinosaurs to loving sharks and wants all shark-themed items for the new school year.

The commercial suggests children need new themed supplies each year. One teacher commented on the Reddit post, expressing frustration: "Kids don't need all the s*** they show. We really just need some basic, boring stuff. I send alllll the extra cutesy stuff back home."

Why is seasonal school supply waste concerning?

When millions of American families buy new backpacks, lunch boxes, and themed supplies yearly, it creates tons of needless waste.

Most school supplies contain plastic that doesn't break down in landfills. Backpacks, binders, and folders often use synthetic materials that take hundreds of years to decompose. Meanwhile, paper products require lots of water to make, with each sheet using up to 20 liters in manufacturing.

This yearly replacement contradicts sustainable habits that help reduce our environmental impact. When ads push families to buy new supplies every year based on changing interests rather than need, it creates a throwaway mindset.

Is Target doing anything about this?

Target has made sustainability promises through its Target Forward plan. By 2025, Target wants its owned brand products to follow sustainability standards, and by 2030, it aims to lead in creating sustainable brands.

The company launched Target Zero in 2022, which offers products with packaging made to be "refillable, reusable or compostable."

While these steps show promise, Target hasn't addressed its seasonal marketing that pushes yearly replacement of perfectly good school supplies.

What's being done about seasonal waste more broadly?

Some schools have zero-waste programs that teach students and their families about smart consumption.

Families can also fight seasonal waste by checking what they already have before shopping for new school supplies. The most sustainable school supply is one you already own.

Reusing notebooks with blank pages, passing down backpacks, and fixing items reduces waste. Some towns also organize school supply swaps.

When you do need to buy new items, choose durable productsmade to last. Picking supplies made from recycled materials also helps.

