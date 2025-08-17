Utility wins $20 million legal fight after dangerous chemicals found in drinking water: 'It will be transformative'

In a huge victory for water protection, Tampa Bay Water has been awarded more than $21 million after a yearslong legal fight against PFAS manufacturers 3M and DuPont.

As reported by the Tampa Bay Times, the settlement is part of a nationwide class-action agreement totaling nearly $13 billion. Tampa Bay Water's early decision to join the lawsuit in 2019 ultimately boosted its eventual payout by a large sum.

"Tampa Bay Water on its face didn't have any major problems, but they were forward-thinking enough and gave us the authority to file the suit," said Augie J. Ribeiro, CEO and managing attorney for Ventura Law, which represented Tampa Bay Water. "Sometimes utilities and cities get criticized for not taking action. Here, they took action, and we were ahead of the curve."

Tampa Bay Water is the largest wholesale supplier in Florida, serving 2.6 million residents across Hillsborough, Pinellas, and Pasco counties.

Harry Cohen, a Hillsborough County commissioner and chairperson of the county utility board, said the money will be put toward a filtration system to help protect residents from PFAS, also known as "forever chemicals," in the water.

"Beyond that, to have this money available to us for other water quality improvement and safety projects is just an added bonus," Cohen said. "However our board decides to utilize this money, it will be transformative."

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

PFAS are man-made compounds found in everyday products like nonstick cookware, waterproof fabrics, and firefighting foam. They do not break down in the environment, building up in water supplies for decades or longer.

Once in the human body, they can accumulate in the blood and organs, meaning even small, repeated exposures from drinking water can add up over a lifetime. These toxins have been linked to serious health effects, including cancer, liver damage, thyroid disease, immune system suppression, and developmental harm in children.

The Tampa Bay Times cited a University of Florida study that found forever chemicals in nearly two dozen Florida counties' water systems at levels exceeding the new federal limit. Even when there are restrictions in place, enforcement is what keeps companies honest.

"This agreement will benefit public water systems nationwide that provide drinking water to a vast majority of Americans," a spokesperson for 3M wrote in a statement, per the Tampa Bay Times. "3M announced at the end of 2022 that it would conclude all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025."

This settlement proves that when communities stand their ground, even the most powerful corporations can be held accountable. It is also a win for the environment and for families who deserve clean water for generations yet to come.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.