Shocking report reveals dangerous chemicals in hair products used by millions of people: 'It's appalling'

"Consumers should never have to risk their health when choosing personal care products."

Synthetic braiding hair products used by millions of people contain dangerous chemicals that could pose health risks, reported Consumer Reports.

What's happening?

Consumer Reports tested 10 different products and discovered carcinogens in every sample. Lead was detected in nine out of 10 products at levels exceeding what experts consider safe. Every product also contained multiple volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are released when the hair is exposed to heat during styling.

Brands included Sensationnel and Magic Fingers; the full list can be seen on the CR website.

As Chrystal Thomas, a medical student who experienced health issues from synthetic braids, noted, "What is unique about braid extensions is the length of exposure users have to them."

Most people wear synthetic braids for weeks at a time, creating prolonged contact with harmful substances.

Why is synthetic hair safety important?

This issue directly impacts your health and that of your community. The synthetic hair market was valued at $2.8 billion in 2023 and primarily serves Black women and girls. When you wear these products for four to six weeks at a time, your body absorbs chemicals through your scalp, breathing, and hand-to-mouth contact.

Short-term effects can include painful rashes, itching, and scalp inflammation, but the long-term risks might be more serious. The detected chemicals include benzene (linked to leukemia) and other probable carcinogens. The lead found in most products is particularly concerning because it can damage the brain and nervous system and contribute to reproductive issues.

"It's appalling that toxic chemicals are in these products with so little scrutiny from those who are supposed to protect people, like the FDA," said Oriene Shin, manager of safety advocacy for Consumer Reports. "Consumers should never have to risk their health when choosing personal care products, and yet, harmful ingredients in products marketed to Black women continue to go unaddressed."

What's being done about synthetic hair safety?

Brands like Rebundle, Lillian Augusta Beauty, and Róun Beauty offer products marketed as nontoxic, using plant-based materials instead of synthetic fibers containing harmful chemicals. While no legal standards exist for terms like "clean" or "natural," these options might reduce your exposure to toxic substances.

You can protect yourself by checking product recalls on MedWatch before purchasing, reading labels carefully, and reporting any adverse reactions to healthcare providers and the FDA.

Consider limiting how long and how often you wear synthetic braids. Many stylists recommend taking breaks between installations to reduce overall exposure.

If you currently have synthetic braids causing discomfort, listen to your body. As cosmetologist Susan Peterkin advised, via Consumer Reports, "If you leave the braider and your head is hurting, you need to take them out right away ... itching, burning, and any tenderness is not normal."

