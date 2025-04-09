  • Business Business

Energy firm moves forward with project that will bring low-cost energy to millions of homes: 'This is very good news'

"Now we hope for a fast-paced process with the government."

by Mike Taylor
"Now we hope for a fast-paced process with the government."

Photo Credit: iStock

A new wind farm off the east coast of Sweden is expected to power two million homes with clean, renewable energy.

Skyborn Renewables will build the Fyrskeppet installation in the Gulf of Bothnia, 4C Offshore reported. It will produce 8-11 terawatt-hours per year, providing energy for 1.6-2.2 million houses and accounting for 6-8% of Sweden's current electricity demand.

The project, 50 kilometers (31 miles) north of Örskär in Uppsala County, is expected to cover 488 square kilometers (188 square miles). It will help the region, which includes the capital of Stockholm, bolster its "increasingly strained electricity supply," according to the platform.

"The area is partly listed as a national interest for wind farms and is also designated in the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management's maritime plans as an energy extraction area," 4C Offshore stated.

The County Administrative Board of Uppsala approved the project and sent it to the national government — which delegated the permit application review to the county in 2023, per Renewables Now — to be finalized. The turbines will number up to 187 and be no taller than 350 meters (1,148 feet).

A similar wind farm, Skidbladner, on the other side of the Åland Sea, was to power 50% of Stockholm and Gotland 10 times over. But the government rejected it and 12 other projects in November. In 2023, Swedish company Modvion built the tallest wooden wind turbine in the world.

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Skyborn, based in Germany, has a foothold in Sweden, Finland, France, and Poland, with wind farms in the United States and Taiwan, too. It acquired 50% of the Revolution and South Fork wind farms, which total 836 megawatts and are located off Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New York.

In Sweden, it is working with French company Lhyfe on a 600 megawatt hydrogen plant as well, Renewables Now reported.

"This is very good news for both us and the region, which is in great need of new fossil-free electricity when electricity use is expected to increase between 30 and 40% by 2045," Skyborn Sweden CEO Niclas Broman said. "Now we hope for a fast-paced process with the government and look forward to a permit in the near future."

Will America someday get all its energy from renewable sources?

Yes — very soon ☀️

Yes — by 2050 ⏰

Yes — by 2070 ⏳

Probably never ❌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"The grid is getting less and less reliable."
Business

This startup is revolutionizing home backup power with an automatic, effortless system: 'We're the Goldilocks'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x