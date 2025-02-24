Manufacturer introduces new innovation that will make it easier than ever for online shoppers to return items: 'Redefining packaging'

  • Business Business

"[It] is a direct response to the demand for more environmentally friendly and efficient return processes and demonstrates our commitment to creating circular design solutions."

"Simple, but brilliant."

Returning packages just got easier — and greener — thanks to DS Smith's newest, revolutionary tape design, Tape Back. 

Online shopping has made buying items easier than ever, but it is no secret that traditional methods for returning these items can be a hassle — not to mention wasteful. Traditional return policies have required customers to ship packages back on their own, with plastic sticky tape being the norm for securing materials. 

As detailed by Packaging World, North American-based packaging producer DS Smith hopes to eliminate that need by integrating built-in adhesive strips in its shipping materials, allowing consumers to reseal packages effortlessly. By simply uncovering the adhesive located on the inside of the box, consumers will be able to reseal their packages seamlessly. No extra materials, no waste — just peel, press, and send it back.

Proponents of the design have already said it "improves customer efficiency," according to Business Wire, an ambassador for the product and an early testament to the standard the product is setting for the company.

True to its mantra, "Redefining packaging for a changing world," according to its website, DS Smith's innovation marks a major step forward in packaging solutions that prioritize convenience and sustainability in an industry where this mindset is uncommon.

Traditional, single-use plastic tapes are petroleum-based, which is linked to dirty energy consumption. By eliminating the need to rely on these resources, DS Smith is helping to lessen the effects of pollution while minimizing plastic waste.

Less plastic consumption means less pollution on the planet, which will curb Earth's overheating and reduce the effects caused by a rising global temperature, like worsening extreme weather events, creating a brighter future for today and for future generations.

Due to Tape Back's reusability, dirty energy pollution is even less, maximizing the product's efficiency and commitment to environmental consciousness. It also makes it easier for consumers to recycle curbside by limiting hidden non–recyclable material and avoiding mixing components. 

"DS Smith understands the growing importance of sustainable packaging solutions in today's e-commerce landscape, specifically as it relates to consumers returning goods," said Cheryl Holliday, the marketing director of DS Smith. "Tape Back is a direct response to the demand for more environmentally friendly and efficient return processes and demonstrates our commitment to creating circular design solutions."

x