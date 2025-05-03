Company making ultrasophisticated measure equipment announces major change to its products: 'We are setting a standard'

"It's a project that I am particularly proud of."

Instrumentation company Bowers Group has just announced the adoption of a whole new type of eco-friendly case for its products, TCT Magazine reported.

Like many tools, Bowers Group's metrology equipment used to come in plastic storage cases. However, these are now being replaced with a composite material made of 70% renewable resources, including glucose, natural waxes, minerals, and fibers. This makes them much less dependent on crude oil, a dirty energy source responsible for a huge amount of soil, water, and air pollution.

Besides being made from more eco-friendly materials, the new cases are also fully recyclable. Hopefully, this will reduce the amount of discarded packaging shedding microplastics in our environment.

Bowers Group took its sustainability efforts a step further by reducing unnecessary paper waste in its products. Instead of including printed instruction booklets, it will now use a QR code to allow users to access that information online.

"Bowers Group has always been a pioneer in delivering high-quality metrology solutions, and this shift to sustainable packaging is a natural extension of the company's ethos of striving for excellence," said Martin Hawkins, managing director at Bowers Group, per TCT Magazine.

"By choosing to move into more sustainable packaging cases, we are setting a standard in the precision measurement industry and encouraging environmentally conscious practices throughout our processes. It's a project that I am particularly proud of and thank the team for their hard work in getting us here."

This change also fits with the company's commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 by removing the same amount of pollution from the air as it puts in. At a time when many other businesses are abandoning sustainability goals, positive steps like these display an integrity and community-mindedness that many buyers are looking for in a company.

Supporting this initiative and looking for other eco-friendly packaging options is a great way to reduce your impact on the environment.

