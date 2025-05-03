  • Business Business

Company making ultrasophisticated measure equipment announces major change to its products: 'We are setting a standard'

"It's a project that I am particularly proud of."

by Laurelle Stelle
"It's a project that I am particularly proud of."

Photo Credit: iStock

Instrumentation company Bowers Group has just announced the adoption of a whole new type of eco-friendly case for its products, TCT Magazine reported.

Like many tools, Bowers Group's metrology equipment used to come in plastic storage cases. However, these are now being replaced with a composite material made of 70% renewable resources, including glucose, natural waxes, minerals, and fibers. This makes them much less dependent on crude oil, a dirty energy source responsible for a huge amount of soil, water, and air pollution.

Besides being made from more eco-friendly materials, the new cases are also fully recyclable. Hopefully, this will reduce the amount of discarded packaging shedding microplastics in our environment.

Bowers Group took its sustainability efforts a step further by reducing unnecessary paper waste in its products. Instead of including printed instruction booklets, it will now use a QR code to allow users to access that information online.

TCD Picks » EDF Spotlight

💡EDF's Vital Signs newsletter delivers stories about game-changing solutions close to home and around the world

6 easy tips to declutter your life starting today

Read More

Is now the right time to buy a heat pump?

Read More

This satellite hunts pollution from space

Read More

"Bowers Group has always been a pioneer in delivering high-quality metrology solutions, and this shift to sustainable packaging is a natural extension of the company's ethos of striving for excellence," said Martin Hawkins, managing director at Bowers Group, per TCT Magazine

"By choosing to move into more sustainable packaging cases, we are setting a standard in the precision measurement industry and encouraging environmentally conscious practices throughout our processes. It's a project that I am particularly proud of and thank the team for their hard work in getting us here."

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

This change also fits with the company's commitment to achieve net zero by 2050 by removing the same amount of pollution from the air as it puts in. At a time when many other businesses are abandoning sustainability goals, positive steps like these display an integrity and community-mindedness that many buyers are looking for in a company.

Supporting this initiative and looking for other eco-friendly packaging options is a great way to reduce your impact on the environment.

When you think about a product's packaging, which of these factors is more important to you?

The way it looks 😍

The information it provides 🧐

The waste it produces 🗑️

I don't think about packaging at all 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

There's never been a better time to put panels on your property — and you could soon reap the rewards.
Tech

Survey makes unexpected find about household solar panels — here's why experts are seeing startling approval ratings

"One of our motivations in founding Harvest was you can't scale electrification if it's going to increase people's bills."
Tech

Startup founder reveals the hidden technology essential for next-gen home heating and cooling: 'It's going to become a no-brainer'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x