Company develops high-performance material that could revolutionize food containers: 'Providing our customers with choices'

Multinational chemical company LyondellBasell has launched sustainable food packaging made from renewable or recycled content, and it is expected to improve productivity while reducing pollution from plastic production.

According to Plastics Today, the eco-friendly packaging resin called Pro-fax EP649U is designed for lightweight, cost-effective food containers, lids, and trays. The material is highly durable and has enhanced "organoleptic properties," meaning tastes and smells from the product won't leach into food.

LyondellBasell said that the main benefits of the sustainable packaging include more efficient processing capabilities, flexibility, and high performance. The company explained that it meets food safety regulations in the U.S. and other countries, uses a phthalate-free catalyst for production, and relies on 100% plant-based additives.

Furthermore, since the product is made from partially recycled plastic, it reduces the carbon footprint from production, as most plastics are generated by dirty fuels that contribute to more extreme weather and rising temperatures. It will also make a dent in the massive amounts of plastic waste littering the planet, doing its part to create a healthier, cleaner future.

With less plastic being introduced into the market, fewer microplastics will contaminate the environment, leading to improved overall health of people and ecosystems.

LyondellBasell is expanding its operations with the construction of a propylene production facility, expected to start later this year. Propylene is a key component in the production of polypropylene, which is used to create plastics. Plastics Today reported that the new unit will produce around 440,000 tons of propylene per year for use in medical devices, food packaging, automotive parts, and home furnishings.

Since fossil-based plastics are still used in most food packaging, the new material will be a welcome change for the industry. However, there's a growing trend toward more sustainable options for food packaging as awareness grows about the need to reduce plastic waste.

Scientists have developed a planet-friendly packaging material from a rice crop byproduct, and a plastics packaging company launched reusable products in several European countries. With innovations such as these, food packaging will be much safer for people and the planet.

"This expansion enhances our ability to meet growing customer demand while improving self-sufficiency and reducing market volatility," LyondellBasell EVP of Global Olefins & Polyolefins and Refining Kim Foley told the media outlet.

"Pro-fax EP649U exemplifies our commitment to sustainable innovation by providing our customers with choices to meet their sustainability objectives without compromising on performance," James Deaton, commercial manager at LyondellBasell, added.

