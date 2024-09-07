Renewable fuel company to deliver ground-breaking 1 million gallons to United Airlines: 'A huge opportunity'

Thanks to Neste, the world's leading sustainable aviation fuel producer, United Airlines is flying toward a more eco-friendly future. The Finnish company is providing the airline with 1 million gallons of fuel for flights from Chicago O'Hare International Airport through the end of this year, as reported by Renewable Energy Magazine.

Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) is made from sustainably sourced renewable materials — such as animal fat waste and used cooking oil — and is already used by many commercial airlines and airports worldwide, including San Francisco International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport.

However, United is the first airline to purchase Neste's SAF for use at Chicago O'Hare, one of the nation's most heavily trafficked airports.

According to a Neste news release, the first batch of SAF mixed with traditional jet fuel arrived at the airport last month from the ONEOK Galena Park Terminal in Houston, Texas, where Neste recently acquired up to 100,000 tons of storage capacity.

The latest business deal between United and Neste marks the third in a long-term partnership that began in 2022, when Neste announced it would supply the airline with 2.5 million gallons of sustainable fuel at Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands.

In 2023, the partnership expanded to San Francisco International Airport, where all of United's departing flights are powered by 1.5 million gallons of clean-burning fuel from Neste.

Neste says its unblended SAF can reduce heat-trapping pollution by up to 80% over the fuel's lifetime. Not only is that good news for the planet — which is starting to see the impacts of rising temperatures — but it also benefits humans by cleaning up the air and reducing risks of asthma and other health issues caused by air pollution from dirty fuels.

Neste's newly commissioned terminal capacity in Houston will give more airports from east of the Rocky Mountains to the East Coast access to its SAF, putting us one step closer to a cleaner, healthier tomorrow. The company hopes its clean energy solutions can help customers slash their pollution by 20 million tons annually by 2030.

United also announced that it's committed to net-zero pollution by 2050 — without using carbon offsets, which is a controversial practice that involves compensating for pollution by investing in conservation projects.

"This is what happens when innovation, leadership, and policy come together. While the market for SAF is still in its infancy, there is a huge opportunity today for airlines and policymakers to work together to support its continued growth," United President Brett Hart said in the Neste news release.

